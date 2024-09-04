Water woes mount in Bulilima

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

VILLAGERS in Bulilima District have resorted to digging shallow wells in the Gwayi River in search of water amid an El Nino induced drought that is gripping the province.

Boreholes have dried up as the water table sinks deeper and deeper thereby making it hard for villagers to get water for household use.

Livestock have not been spared either with water sources such as the Gwayi River completely dry.

The shallow wells dug by villagers in the river have given a lifeline to both humans and livestock.

More to follow