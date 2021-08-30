WC qualifiers countdown: Warriors defender misses flight

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Lunga is expected to report late for the national team camp after missing his Monday morning flight from Johannesburg to Harare.

Lunga, who is yet to play competitively since moving to South African champions Sundowns from Golden Arrows, is expected to join the Warriors camp on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Giving an update on the Warriors’ preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday and the away trip to Ethiopia four days later, Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said France-based midfielder Marshal Munetsi and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa are arriving on Tuesday.

“The rest of the guys have arrived, with a few touching down this evening. We are hoping Divine Lunga, who missed his flight from Johannesburg, might squeeze in tonight and if he fails, he should be in tomorrow alongside Munetsi and Mapisa. Everyone should be in for the first training session we will have on Tuesday at 3pm,” said Mpandare.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike & Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Edwin Madhanhanga (Marumo Gallants), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai)

– @ZililoR