‘We aim for top four’ — Kwangwa

THE Gems captain Felistus Kwangwa has said there is an aura of confidence of doing better at the Vitality World Cup finals.

She believes they can go as far as the top four at the tournament which the City of Cape Town will play host to from July 28 to August 6.

It will be the second time that the Gems will be taking part in the event.

Other countries in the contest are South Africa, England, Scotland, Australia, Barbados, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Uganda, Wales and Trinidad and Tobago.

In their maiden participation in London in 2019, Zimbabwe’s netball side finished on eighth position, but that performance was not much of a bother at the time, as the team soon refocused to train and qualify for this year’s encounter.

A top eight finish was a great result for a team making its debut.

Preparations for the Cape Town games were not easy as the Gems met with so much financial bottlenecks. However, the Government chipped in with assistance and so did a banking institution, Nedbank who also came to the rescue and committed to bankroll the girls.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gems were treated to a momentous send off in Harare, where they were also handed over their Nedbank branded kits, US$500 allowances among other packages.

Kwangwa, in an interview, said the players were excited and confident they will fly the country’s flag high among the big guns in netball.

She said above all, their aim was to play for a top four finish.

“The last time we finished eighth, so this time around we will be in the top four. That is our aim. We want to do better and put Zimbabwe on the map. That is the promise. We have made solid preparations for our journey to Cape Town, the training sessions went well and everyone in the team is confident that we are going to pull it through,” said Kwangwa.

The national team captain was one of the best players in the 2019 World Cup as her style of play wooed scouts who later landed her a playing contract at Surrey Storm in England.

The youngest player in the Gems’ camp Nicole Muzanenhamo was ecstatic at the reality of going to the World Cup.

“I cannot contain myself. This is something huge for my career. I will not disappoint. I am grateful to my coaches, teammates and everyone who believed in me,” said Muzanenhamo.

Muzanenhamo, who plays for local netball Premiership side Greenfuel has hogged the limelight in camp and the Gems coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki is on record saying she is the future of netball.

“We have a crop of young players who have all what it takes to be the future of netball. Nicole Muzanenhamo is one of them. Given the mix of experienced players in the team, the youngsters will surely learn a lot and also gain the experience,” Mutsauki said in an interview early July this year.

The team:

Felistus Kwangwa, Claris Kwaramba, Joice Takaidza, Nalani Makunde, Tafadzwa Matura, Elizabeth Mushore, Progress Moyo, Sharleen Makusha, Beaula Hlungwani, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Assa Zimusi

Reserves:

Ursula Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Mawango, Paidamoyo Tinoza

Technical team:

Agnes Chiroodza, Ropafadzo Mutsauki, Wisdom Shinya, Tapiwa Chirenda, Nyembesi Kwava