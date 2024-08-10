We ain’t done yet!…Mpofu and Nyahora lead Zimbabwe’s Olympics medal charge

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S Olympic medal hopes are now focused on the long-distance runners, with Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora representing the nation in the marathon. Mpofu takes to the course today, while Nyahora will compete tomorrow. Their performances will determine the nation’s fate on the Olympic podium.

As part of his build-up to the Games, Mpofu, the reigning National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) Athlete of the Year, participated in the Boston Marathon this year, finishing sixth in 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 17 seconds. He won bronze for Zimbabwe in the half-marathon at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, in March. Earlier, he had won the FNB Kazungula Bridge marathon in February.

Mpofu also competed in the Tanganda half-marathon, finishing third, before winning a similar competition during the Econet Victoria Falls event in the final phase of his preparation. The Zimbabwean record holder sealed his Olympic place in December 2022 when he ran 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 48 seconds at the Valencia marathon. He will be out to leave a mark on his Olympic debut.

Veteran athletics coach Themba Mhlophe believes Mpofu and Nyahora will exceed expectations.

“These two have been on the big stage before, and I am confident they will perform beyond expectations at these Olympics. I have been following them, especially Mpofu, and he has been working hard, which is why I am confident he will do beyond expectations,” said Mhlophe.

NAAZ administrator Manuel Mpofu concurs with Mhlophe.

“These athletes are tried and tested; they have rubbed shoulders with top athletes in the world. With this experience, these athletes will compete to improve their performances, thereby producing improved positions. I tip both athletes to finish in the top 10 if all things are equal. I wish them the best, and I know they will perform well,” said Mpofu.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika said, “I think they are going to perform better and run their personal best times. Considering that Mpofu competed at the African Games half marathon held in Ghana in March and got a bronze medal, he is motivated by that, and it won’t be a surprise if we see him on the podium. For Nyahora, she has been training very hard at her base in South Africa, and she is eager to go. I just want to wish them all the best of luck during the competition.”

Mpofu, however, faces tough competition as the field of athletes also includes Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, who will be hoping for his third straight Olympic marathon gold in what is very likely to be his final Olympics. His personal best time of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 16 seconds makes him the fastest on the track. However, he’s not the fastest this year; Benson Kipruto, who ran 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, has the fastest time this year.

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, who has three Olympic gold medals and will be running his final Olympic race, is always a contender, even at 42 years of age. Bekele’s countrymen are also very strong contenders. Deresa Geleta won the 2024 Seville Marathon in 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 27 seconds, and Sisay Lemma has a personal best time of 2 hours, 1 minute, and 48 seconds and won the 2024 Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 17 seconds.

France’s Morhad Amdouni’s 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 47 seconds is the fastest European time this year, so home advantage may favour him. Great Britain’s Emile Cairess could be an outside favourite for a medal, and he’s in the race alongside compatriots Phil Sesemann and Mahamed Mahamed.

