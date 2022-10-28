‘We are not going to War’: Brito

Baltermar Brito has been in charge of seven games, winning three, drawing three and losing 2-1 to Whawha — Picture by Libertino

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ON and off the pitch emotions will rise, tempers will flare, a new story line either good or bad will be written but all Highlanders coach Balmater Brito is hoping for is a clean game of football when they face Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Brito has done his research on the encounter and he knows this is a game that brings out the best and worst in fans as well as players.

Just before Brito’s arrival in Zimbabwe, the reverse fixture brought out the bad. The game had to be decided via the board room after the match was abandoned due to hooliganism. Both teams were fined, and the match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 score line. Highlanders were leading 1-0 when crowd trouble brought an abrupt end to the match.

This time around, Brito dreams of a dazzling exhibition of football with “highlight reel action galore” worthy of repeated instant replay, which will keep fans on their feet.

“This is a game between the two biggest cities of the country. It’s a game between two different teams with different DNA. Right now they have something in common which is Sakunda.

“We hope fans will thank Kuda Tagwirei by showing good behaviour and we want to see families supporting their teams and at the end of the day we want Highlanders to win,” said Brito.

He said he expects the Bosso faithful to turn up in their numbers to back the team.

“The support from the fans is very important. The support should not only be there when we are winning but when in difficult situations. We need to support and push the players. Normally our fans always give us support.

“We have not seen a packed Barbourfields Stadium yet. We expect after Dynamos to have the supporters come in their numbers to say goodbye to this season. The main thing for us is going in to support and push the boys.

“Only one team has collected more points than us in the turn of the season. In our opinion this is not a war, it should be a day for the families, a day of football,” said Brito.

The Bosso coach delivered some worrying team news ahead of the game.

Central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu are out of the game while Devine Mhindirira and Ariel Sibanda are being monitored by the medical team and could miss the game.

“Ariel has a groin injury. We do not know yet if he is going to be available for the match. We also have Mbongeni Ndlovu out for the game.

“We have Devine Mhindirira in doubt for the game. He has a stomach bug. It could have been caused by something he ate or drank.

“Nqobizitha Masuku felt some pain in the game against Chiefs which is why he was taken off at halftime.

He was struggling to breath but he is being monitored,” said Brito.

Should Mhindirira be ruled out of the biggest game in the land, his absence will be felt for he has been the driving force for Bosso this season. Last Sunday, the midfielder showed his class with an exquisite goal to give Highlanders a 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs. — @innocentskizoe