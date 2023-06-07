“We are not recruiting” – Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission is not on a recruitment drive in preparation of the 2023 harmonised elections and has urged members of the public to ignore circulating social media job vacancies purportedly from the elections body.

“Fake, please ignore,” said ZEC deputy chairperson Commissioner Rodney Kiwa.

The scam job vacancy advert uses zec.org.programagency.info/ as its address and claims they are 2 500 vacancies broken down as 1 000 collation officers, 1 000 security officers and 1 000 ‘preciding’ (believed to be presiding) officers as well as 500 electoral officers.

It says there is no application fee while successful candidates will have monthly allowances and free accommodation.

Application is through online where prospective candidates are asked to fill in their names, select their gender, enter valid email, phone number and after the first phase the applicant will then press the ‘continue’ button where a message saying ‘the application for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ad hoc staff recruitment has been received. To proceed to next page, answer the following three questions below’ appears.

The applicant is then asked three questions on whether one is a citizen of Zimbabwe, means of identification (national ID card, Voter’s card, driver’s licence, others) and finally one has to select his or her age.

After completion of the questionnaire, the following message pops up;

“After checking your applications, you have been selected to work with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for the coming general election

Your Application will be submitted immediately you click the “Invite Friends/Group” button below to share this information with 15 friends or 10 groups on WhatsApp so That They Can Also Be Aware of the ongoing Recruitment. You will receive a confirmation Email immediately it’s completed.”

@skhumoyo2000.