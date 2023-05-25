Breaking News
We are not selling land – NRZ

25 May, 2023 - 18:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) have refuted claims that it is selling land, saying the entity is not selling land anywhere in the country.

In a statement, the NRZ has noted with grave concern that there are some people peddling falsehoods on social media and other platforms that NRZ is sub-dividing some of its land along Kenneth Kaunda Street in Harare.

Below is the statement:

“The falsehoods, also indicate that NRZ is selling land around Seke Road Flyover in Harare and there are fake Agents claiming to be representing NRZ in these purported disposals.

“The fact of the matter is that the NRZ is not selling land anywhere in Zimbabwe and does not engage Agents regarding issues to do with the land under its administration.

Members of the public and prospective business partners who may want to lease NRZ land anywhere around the country are duly advised to make applications through the Regional Estates Offices situated in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo.

“Members of the public are also advised to disregard messages claiming that any of NRZ land is for sale, this may result in them being fleeced of their hard-earned money.”

 

