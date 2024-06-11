We are now minnows: Zenzo Moyo

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

WHATEVER the result will be between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana this evening, former senior national team striker Zenzo Moyo feels the country needs to go back to the drawing board and identify why football standards in the have gone down low.

Moyo is of the view that the country has been reduced to minnows in world football while most people will feel we are still giants of the past particularly in the region.

“I don’t understand people who say we are losing to minnows when we have become the minnows ourselves. Football being football, we can get a result from Bafana Bafana this evening but that does not take away the fact that we need to need to regroup,restrategise come up with a clear five to 10 year plan of what we really want to achieve. At the moment we don’t have a clear plan as we just react to the situation that is on the ground. It should not be a surprise that we are losing to teams like Lesotho because while they were developing we have been degrading,” said Moyo.

He added: “We used to beat teams like Lesotho, Botswana and even South Africa on impressive scorelines but now we are struggling against the same teams. We are not at the level which we used to be at and the sooner we accept that the better. We have to look at where we have done wrong and rectify that. It will be a procees but that is what our football needs right now.”

Zimbabwe sits at the foot of the table with two points while Lesotho, who are on five points, lead the standings going into the match day three of the qualifiers with a place in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America for World Cup to fight for.

Benin and Rwanda are the other teams in Group C of the qualifiers.

In terms of all-time head-to-head statistics, these two have faced each other in 17 matches since 1992, with both Bafana Bafana and the Warriors securing seven wins each, while the remaining three matches ended level.

It has been a difficult few years for the Warriors, with several players switching allegiances to pursue international football elsewhere while securing a permanent head coach to help rebuild the side has also proven a major challenge.