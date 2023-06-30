We Are Ready: Manondo

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

Caps United attacker William Manondo has said that they are ready for their clash with Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The striker, who was joined by coach Lloyd Chitembwe and teammate and goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga at their pre- match conference said the team has prepared well and is ready for Bosso.

“We do not underestimate Highlanders, they are a good team, we just need to go there and fight and we are looking forward to it.”

Goalkeeper and captain Mateyaunga also had his bit to say about the game on Sunday.

“We are ready, we just have to do our best. Personally it is a big situation to find yourself in as a player to be playing in one of these big derbies. It’s a big honour to find yourself part of such games, it gives yourself a measure of yourself, and winning these kind of games enhances your chances of having a good season and winning against Highlanders is a morale booster.”

Chitembwe said he was not worried about how the stadium relocation would affect his team.

“These are not boys, they are men and this is their job so they are in a very good position to understand what they need to do when they go out there,” said Chitembwe.

The Green Machine are one of the teams, including Dynamos who will have to play their home games in a rivals’ territory and they will start doing so when they play host to Bosso this Sunday.