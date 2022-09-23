We are sleeping on Novuyo Seagirl: Madlela

POPULAR Rhumba artiste and actor, Madlela Skhobokhobo is applying final touches to his new series, “Deported” which is set to premiere soon on KeYona TV.

Madlela, popularly known for his comic skits and axe-wielding antics said: “The series borders around a man who travels to South Africa for greener pastures but finds the going tough and is eventually deported home with nothing to show,” Madlela told Chronicle Showbiz.

In the series, he is working with singer and actress Novuyo Seagirl whom he considers a star and believes that most people are sleeping on.

“Novuyo Seagirl is a star. I think we’re sleeping on her. She’s dynamite and it’s been lovely working with her,” he said.

Prior to this, the 50 du! singer has been busy with his musical career with his latest offering being, “AmaInternational” which features various artistes. – @eMKlass_49

