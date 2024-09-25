  • Today Wed, 25 Sep 2024

We are underway at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders vs Arenel

We are underway at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders vs Arenel

We are underway at Barbourfields Stadium. The start to the match was delayed by 10 minutes after Arenel had to change their stockings that matched the white colours of the home side Highlanders

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments