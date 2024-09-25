We are underway at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders vs Arenel
We are underway at Barbourfields Stadium. The start to the match was delayed by 10 minutes after Arenel had to change their stockings that matched the white colours of the home side Highlanders
The teams line up as follows: Bulawayo Chiefs: Prince Phiri (gk), Spencer Sikhosana, Courage Mabhena, Blessing Munkuli, Benjamin Addotey, Bukhosi Sibanda, Emmanuel Chikwende, Lucky Ndela, Joe Nyabinde, Jameson Masaza, Robert Kwaramba. Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya (gk), Marvellous Mukumba, Richard Hachiro, Carlos Mavhurume, Claude Mapoka, Never Tigere, Leslie Kashitigu, Obriel Chirinda, Tinotenda Meke, Gareth Madhake, Kudzai […]
Two matches set to be played in Bulawayo. Highlanders will face Arenel at Barbourfields Stadium while Bulawayo Chiefs entertain defending champions Ngezi Platinum at Luveve Stadium. Elsewhere, TelOne will take on Bikita Minerals at Ascot Stadium while Yadah will square off against Herentals at the Heart Stadium. CAPS United will face Hwange at the Colliery, […]
Stellies and the Citizens will meet at the Athlone Stadium on the evening of Wednesday 25 September, with both teams chasing a first league win of the season. Stellenbosch suffered a surprise 2-0 home loss at the hands of Golden Arrows last midweek to open their Premiership campaign on a low note – though they […]
