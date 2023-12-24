‘We Are Victoria Falls’ launches website to enhance destination marketing

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

WE Are Victoria Falls, a private sector led initiative to market destination Victoria Falls, has widened its marketing strategies and launched a new website to appeal directly to travellers, media,

trade and residents.

This comes in the wake of a dashboard which is being used to take stock of tourism activities and visitors into the destination in an effort to improve product offering and rigorously market the destination.

We Are Victoria Falls Initiative, an independent body established to disseminate information to help build the destination brand and working with Letsema consultants from South Africa, is implementing the strategies.

The local public-private sector crisis communication initiative works closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, supported by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.

Early this year, the “We are Victoria Falls” destination management partnership board was unveiled and struck a landmark development and promotion partnership with Cape Town Tourism to co-market both destinations.

It is through these initiatives that a website is being created and is expected to help position Victoria Falls as a marketable destination of choice.

The website, hosted at www.wearevictoriafalls.com is a rich source of information, tips and news covering the range of accommodation, activities, new openings

and events, as well as details on how to get to Victoria Falls, entry requirements and more, said Ms Shelly Cox on behalf of the initiative management.

We are Victoria Falls Initiative executive director Mr Ngqabutho Moyo said the strategies are an opportunity to drive more inclusive economic development in our tourism sector.

“It allows us to talk about the whole destination, not just the highlights – showing off the lesser known

and more immersive experiences we can offer.’

Victoria Falls has an ambition to increase the length of stay in the famous resort city, and

attract a more diverse range of visitors. Promoting the full range of different

neighbourhoods, products, and activities will help inspire travellers to spend more time in

the destination. ‘It will also help boost more opportunities for smaller players,” said Mr Moyo.

The new website is an integral part of the We Are Victoria Falls Destination Management

Partnership which supports and works alongside goals of the Ministry of Tourism and

Hospitality Industry and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to promote the sustainable growth

and development of tourism in Zimbabwe for social and economic benefit of the nation.

“This is a major step in our marketing efforts as a country. Our new destination website

plays a key role in generating awareness, providing users with compelling stories and

information. Victoria Falls is the gateway into Zimbabwe and the wider region, and we are

proud of having collaborated within the partnership to put this together. ” said Mr Daniel

Mumpande, ZTA Matabeleland North Regional Manager.

Local operators are excited about the product.

Cresta Sprayview general manager Ms Patience Musonza said having a strong

destination brand, supported by a website and social media presence supports business.

“It

is a chance for Victoria Falls to tell our own story, in our own voice,’ she said ‘but it’s also

good for our business. If people know more about this place, are inspired to come, have

information to actually make a travel decision – then they may come to stay at our property.This is about growing the pie so we can all benefit,” she said.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority also welcomed the new strategy.

“As travellers increasingly look online for inspiration and information, having a dedicated

destination portal for Victoria Falls is essential, said Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo.

The site will host sustainability information on the destination, in a bid to speak directly to

sustainability conscious travellers.

The online travel agency Booking.com released figures in

April 2023 showing that 8 percent of global travellers surveyed confirm that sustainable travel is

important to them.

The new site profiles the many conservation and community initiatives

taking place across the destination, and encourages deeper traveller engagement.

We Are Victoria Falls is the Destination Management Partnership for Victoria Falls, made up public

and private sector and is mandated to position Victoria Falls as a leader in sustainable tourism,

promote the value of the destination and drive stewardship, jobs and business development from its

regional position at the heart of the largest conservation area on earth.

It was established in 2022 with support from IFC.