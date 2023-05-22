We believe in Bulawayo industrial revival: ZB

ZB Holdings group chief executive officer, Mr Shepherd Fungura addresses delegates during the official launch of the ZB Holdings customer service centre in Bulawayo on Saturday

Prosper Ndlovu and Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Reporters

LISTED financial services institution, ZB Holdings, has thrown its weight behind the revival of Bulawayo industries and believes such a drive is not only feasible but crucial towards transforming the country’s economy.

As Government pushes towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030, ZB Holdings says it is modernising its business to suit the latest market demands including supporting businesses and clients in Bulawayo and the entire southern region.

On Saturday evening, the group officially commissioned its “Platinum Plus” customer service centre at its Belmont industrial premises adjacent to Plumtree Road.

The location of the event was befitting given the prime industrial significance of Belmont as the hub of manufacturing companies.

The new service centre, a departure from the old branch network of banking systems, is expected to provide harmonised businesses service at one go, said group chief executive officer, Mr Shepherd Fungura in his remarks.

He said ZB Holdings was excited to introduce its latest brand product at the heart of the country’s industrial hub.

“I’m pleased to introduce our latest addition to our service centres, the Belmont Plus Platinum Service Centre, which is an embodiment of excellence tailored exclusively for our esteemed executive clientele in the great city of Bulawayo,” said Mr Fungura who was clad in traditional royal Ndebele headgear.” The industrial hub of Zimbabwe holds a special place in our hearts. As we gather here at Belmont, we embark on a journey fuelled by our unwavering commitment to serve Bulawayo in an executive and extraordinary manner.

“At ZB we want to grow our business, but not just anyhow, we want to do it while putting big smiles on our clients and customers. We truly believe that excellent service improves lives. If you can feel good about doing business with us, then our job is done.”

Mr Fungura said ZB Holdings has developed a culture of linking personally with all its clients hence the Plus Platinum Service will thrive to deliver the promise.

By opening a new service facility at Belmont, the ZB Holdings top executive said the banking institution was determined to support Bulawayo’s business growth through facilitating investment synergies, quality banking services and insurance.

In doing so, Mr Fungura said the business was alive to the Government’s expectations as guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1).

“As a responsible corporate entity, we remain steadfast in our investments. We aim to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development and social empowerment,” he said.

Our vision is inextricably intertwined with the prosperity of our beloved Zimbabwe,” he said.

To support business growth he said ZB Holdings was also focused on solidifying its position as a key player in the property sector through the acquisition of a controlling stake in Mashonaland Holdings Limited, which is strategic in bolstering the group’s property arm and positioning the business to address the urgent need for property development and affordable housing.

In her speech, Bulawayo Minster of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, applauded ZB Holdings for its commitment to support businesses in Bulawayo.

“This is a milestone. I am pleased that ZB Holdings is and has always been in support of the Government’s development plans in the mining and other development projects in our region,” she said.

“This is a sign that ZB Holdings is committed to join the Government in supporting the city and the Matabeleland region as a whole. ZB Holdings means business as it has transformed its old branches and brought us this innovative facility.

“The new facility, as I am being informed, will be of great assistance to the mining, agricultural and productive sector in the province and beyond.”

Minister Ncube said the Government would want ZB Holdings to also assist in capacitating Small to Medium Enterprises to grow and become key economic players.

“We would want to see ZB Holdings supporting the SMEs and vulnerable groups such as women and the youths as outlined by the Government’s National Development Strategy.

Furthermore, we expect ZB Bank to improve people’s financial literacy,” she said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Councillor Tawanda Ruzive, Bulawayo mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni, said the city was indebted to companies such as ZB Holdings who continue to support and demonstrate commitment to Bulawayo’s growth and re-industrialisation. “The City of Kings is well on its way to restoring its glory of being the industrial hub of Zimbabwe. As your council, we will continue to do our part in facilitating this restoration,” he said. “We are committed to people-focused quality service in a friendly environment which is to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” said Clr Mguni.

He said council will continue to seek synergies with partners such as ZB to achieve its mission.

The launch event was attended by several business leaders and company executives who had the opportunity to tour the new facility and ask questions about its operations.