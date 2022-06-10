‘We can surpass US$5bn target’

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TOURISM expert, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, who has been appointed as substantive chief executive for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), says the sector has the potential to surpass the targeted US$5 billion milestone by 2025.

Ms Muchanyuka takes over from Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, ZTA’s chief operating officer who has been on an acting capacity since the resignation of Dr Karikoga Kaseke last year due to ill-health.

ZTA board chairman, Mr Raynold Mawerera, made the announcement on Wednesday evening as he commended Mr Chidzidzi for having steered the ZTA ship while the authority was hunting for the substantive chief executive.

It was during this period that ZTA launched the ZimBho domestic tourism campaign and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) initiative, driving the tourism sector on a positive trajectory.

Ms Muchanyuka brings a wealth of experience to ZTA as she is the former Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe president and sits on the Chinhoyi University School of Tourism board.

She has vast experience in the aviation industry having worked for Air Zimbabwe and Swiss Air, and was Zimbabwe country manager for South African Airways before her appointment.

“I am excited to be starting on this journey.

I pledge my support to the mandate given to me by the Principal (Tourism Minister) and the US$5 billion tourism target he alluded to is not changing.

In fact, we can surpass it,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

“Zimbabwe needs to achieve a middle income-economy by 2030 and tourism plays a key role in achieving that goal.

The ZTA team has done and continues to do tremendous work towards growing the tourism industry,” she said.

Ms Muchanyuka said there is a need for a close partnership with the media to tell the good Zimbabwe story, in line with the Second Republic policy of engagement and re-engagement.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said Ms Muchanyuka’s appointment was appropriate as she was not a stranger to the tourism industry.

“The industry awaited such an appointment with comfort. There are high hopes for tourism amid clear signs of recovery in the sector,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said tourism inflows increased by 100 percent to register US$214 million this quarter.

“Statistically, the first quarter of 2022 has been quite promising and there is a need to maintain that trajectory.

Tourism is the face of the country, the key voice of our country and as we are opening up the sector, the tourism industry should grow bigger and bigger,” said the minister.

“ZTA is the critical bridge between the private sector and policymaking.”

He said there is hope for the industry to grow bigger despite challenges caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Ndlovu said the US$5 billion tourism sector target is achievable as he called for collective work and partnerships with other players.

He reiterated the need for the tourism industry to closely work with the media in marketing the country.

Meanwhile, the minister said he will announce new ZTA board members next week.

He challenged ZTA management to dedicate itself towards growing the industry towards the 2025 US$5 billion tourism economy target.

— @ncubeleon