We can’t be stand-alone provinces — rugby leaders

ZIMBABWE rugby is in need of provincial unity and teamwork in order to revive its past success, according to Thembelani Ncube, chairperson of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board.

The trend of provinces operating as individual entities has led to a lack of cohesion and a decline in the sport’s national unity.

Ncube believes that inter-provincial tournaments and a unified approach are essential, and should be used to create structures that benefit the sport as a whole, not just individual provinces.

“Well, elders say izandla ziyagezana and this is evident in how crucial it is for us to unite as different provinces. For years, the previous boards have tried to run the journey solo and it’s been a lesson to us since nothing has really materialised. We need to start having proper inter-provincial competitions that will create a platform to share ideas on how we can grow this wonderful game of ours together.

“I remember when we were the Matabeleland Rugby Football Board that had all provinces in the southern part of Zimbabwe as one. As a result of that unity, we had a great number that represented us in the national structures, that has since dropped from the time we changed to be rugby boards representing various provinces,” said Ncube.

“It is crucial for us to come together and create structures that will bring us back the former glory that will see us having more numbers in our national teams. It is high time we realise that we cannot be stand-alone provinces, but we need each other for the greater development of rugby. Our standard and quality of rugby can only grow when we unite and work together,” said Ncube.

Matabeleland North provincial chairperson, Sean Zvitete, echoed Ncube’s call for unity.

Zvitete believes a single league encompassing all teams would be the most effective approach. He, however, acknowledged that achieving this goal will require significant resource support.

“We are fighting to have one thing that we can produce as a rugby family. We need to have one league of all these provinces (Southern region) and play against teams from the Northern region, who, however, have better resources. Another thing we need are better facilities. In Victoria Falls we don’t have a proper stadium and our goal and dream is to have proper facilities to grow the sport,” he said.

Zwelonke Mloiswa, chairperson of the Midlands provincial board, believes the key to growing and developing the game is decentralisation. In his view, that is the only way the sport can develop, adding that there should be provincial rugby teams like in South Africa.

“We need to have unique variables and try to run the sport like they do in South Africa where they have provincial teams with the best players. If they want to make rugby big, they should de-centralise, even in terms of sponsorship. You have a situation where one province is taking everything. Instead of having one provincial league getting sponsorship, why not have a national league that is well sponsored.

When you say each province must take care of its own needs it becomes difficult.

“We need to unite as provinces for the growth of rugby because it’s dying. Certain things can be done deliberately and we speak with one voice. If united, we can call a spade a spade and push development. Let us have an affirmative policy, and we will develop holistically,” said Mloiswa.

Matabeleland South provincial chairperson, Brian Banda concurred that decentralisation has a role to play in the development of the game. He believes it is

Zimbabwe Rugby Union’s mandate to make sure that the sport is spread all over.

“It’s a good idea to unite provinces, and all we need is to initiate the programme.

Rugby has been centralised; ZRU has to put a development programme in other provinces. Look at football, it is played in every school, but in our case, rugby is still elite; we need to make people understand the sport.

"Holding coaching clinics in various provinces is key. Lack of exposure is also killing us. In Plumtree we have teams, but how often do they play? Lack of exposure is costing us," he said.