We have a long way to go: Brito

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito would not be drawn into talk of challenging for the Castle Lager Premier League title after their 1-0 over Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The victory saw Highlanders extend their lead on top of the table to seven points.

They have accumulated 37 points from 17 games this season. Second placed Ngezi Platinum have collected 30 from as many games.

Victory over the second-placed side has Bosso now being touted as serious title contenders.

Why not?

They are unbeaten in 17 matches.

They are the only side yet to taste defeat this season.

However, Bosso still have a long way to go, no one knows if they’re going to win the league.

A fact Brito is well aware of.

“We got the win but we have a long way to go. Before the game, we spoke in a flash interview with your colleagues and we said in this league there are no easy games. Sometimes people fall into the mistake of looking for the name and not understanding that some games are easier than other games.

“We have had a very big difficulty against a team no one expected. Even today we won but we had difficulty,” said Brito.

Brito says the second half of the season will not be an easy ride.

“It will be tough till the end. It’s a game of three points and we know if we are not humble enough. Things in football can change so quickly that we need to enjoy the moment but there is a long way ahead.

“Everyone did not expect us to be fighting to be champions so what we want right now is to enjoy every moment and see the boys happy and the City of Bulawayo happy. The day we do not collect three points it will be catastrophic. We will try to delay the day we lose and keep winning,” said Brito.

He says the chasing pack is still within reach.

“There is a long way to go. You see some teams that are 11 points behind us. They never throw the towel to the flow, they are still thinking about the title. So, we need to be aware of everything and we need to enjoy it.

“We are happy but it’s 17 matches. If we get a red card or injuries we could go down a bit. Right now, we have to be humble because we have not won anything yet. We have to try and get three points in every game we play and give it our all,” said Brito.

Highlanders last won the league championship in 2006.

The last time the Bosso faithful felt they could win the league title was in 2006 when they did not lose their opening 12 games and even won 10 games on the trot on their way to winning the title.

That 2006 championship squad rekindled memories of the trailblazing Bosso team that won championships in a row between 1998 and 2002, as fans packed Barbourfields Stadium on match days.