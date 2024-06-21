“We have to hit the ground running;” Zim athletes coach Pakamile Lisimati
Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE athletics coach Pakamile Lisimati has challenged athletes to hit the ground running when competition in the African Senior Championships kicks off today.
Almost the whole Zimbabwe team will be in action this afternoon in the 100m, 400m and long jump.
Lisimati says his athletes must try to qualify for the Olympics from the preliminaries to lesson the mental burden of expectation as the competition progresses.
