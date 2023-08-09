“We learnt about Maviri’s death on social media” – Family

Mkhululi Ncube,Showbiz Reporter

The negative impact of social media was on display a few days ago as pictures and disturbing videos from the Insimbi ZeZhwane accident scene were shared on various social media platforms before families of the affected members received the news.

Families of the band members first saw the videos on social media before getting official information.

Members of Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu’s family said they learnt about the accident and his death from social media.

Sister to the late Maviri, Thembelenkosini Makhwelo said their sister who is based in South Africa is the one who picked the news and relayed the message to the other family members.

“I learnt about Maviri’s death on Sunday morning from my sister who said she got the information on Facebook that our brother had died in the accident. That’s how we got to know about his sad passing,” Makhwelo said.

She said Maviri was born on 18 April 1993 at St Lukes Hospital in Lupane, the same district where he breathed his last.

She described him as a jovial person.

“We are devastated by his loss as he was a jovial fellow who would never get angry. Growing up, he used to play with amagabha (homemade instruments) and guitars and we’d laugh at him not knowing that that was his talent,” Maviri’s sister said.

Makhwelo said Maviri who learnt at Mpofu Primary School leaves behind two children, the youngest just four months old.

Maviri is set to be buried on Sunday in Bulawayo.

“We’re going to bury him in Bulawayo on Sunday after Ma Eli’s burial. We are glad that Kingdom Blue and the government have committed to assisting us with funeral costs it will go a long way indeed for the family,” she said.

Maviri had one recorded music album with Super, son of Obert "Obija" Mpofu who played the bass guitar for Ndolwane Super Sounds.