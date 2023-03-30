We must all be productive – President

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with the Zimbabwe Union Council of Churches (ZUCOC) president Bishop Dr Advocate Never Pavari at the Pastors4ED Conference at the City Sports Centre in Harare yesterday. (Picture: Believe Nyakudjara)

Fungi Kwaramba, Political Editor

THE biased theology that discourages hard work and sustainable empowerment must be debunked by the Church in pursuit of the gospel of a higher quality of life which the Second Republic is also pursuing in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of pastors, congregating under the banner, Pastors for Economic Development, in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa also urged the Church to resist attempts to push it to abuse religion for neo-imperial propaganda.

In a riveting speech that was punctuated with Biblical verses and illustrations, the President said Zimbabweans must always love each other and together dwell in peace and harmony, pursuing the lofty goals of development as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1)—the blueprint towards Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class economy.

“This jubilant occasion is indeed a manifestation of Psalm 133 verse 1, ‘It is pleasant when brothers dwell together in unity’. It is the day that the Lord has made, let us all rejoice and be glad as we gather at this Pastors for Economic Development Conference.

“This Conference comes a few days before Easter, which reminds us that God loved the world and gave us His only begotten son Jesus Christ, to die for our sins so that we may be have eternal life. By the same token, we must equally use this event to re-commit ourselves to loving each other as one people and to patriotically and wholeheartedly serving our country,” said the President, who himself is a devout member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

Running under the theme, ‘Ideology, Empowering and Equipping the Clergy and the Church for Nation Building as we Honour the Ordained Leadership of the Land’, the conference brought together pastors from more than 120 churches, ministers of religion who are inspired by the leadership of President Mnangagwa and share his Vision of lifting Zimbabweans to prosperity.

“I further commend the Pastors for Economic Development for calling upon the nation to pray for economic development as well as your recognition and support for my Government’s leadership in conformity to Romans 13 verses 3 to 7.

We must all be good stewards over the nation of Zimbabwe which was given to us by God and work hard with wisdom to realise our national development aspirations and Vision 2030.

“After all, God in the book of Genesis, instructed us ‘to be fruitful’. Congregants in our churches must be encouraged to occupy the space through productive endeavours in the various sectors of the economy.

Jehovah akati tichadya cheziya, naizvozvo, anokomborera mabasa emawoko edu. So we must work, we must be productive.

“As preachers, you also challenge our people to always seek a balance and live upright lives before God as encouraged in Matthew 6 verse 33 which says,”…seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you’.

“Furthermore, according to Proverbs 21 verse 21, “…whoever pursues righteousness and love, finds life, prosperity and honour”.

President Mnangagwa said organisations such as the Pastors for Economic Development are scriptural and have a place in the country’s body politik even as Proverbs 14 verse 23 says “there is profit in hard work, but mere talk leads to poverty”.

“The biased theology that discourages hard work, prosperity and sustainable empowerment must be debunked. Under the Second Republic, our people deserve a higher quality of life and they should prosper and be in good health even as their souls prosper,” he said.

Added to that, the President said the clergy must encourage congregations to live upright lives before God as is encouraged in Matthew 6 verse 33 which says…’seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you’.

President Mnangagwa said the Church must ever be the light and salt of the nation and continue with its work in education, health, water and sanitation and other social services.

He said the Church must never be used as a tool to advance the agendas of foreign countries and interests.

“Never allow yourselves to be swayed into using religion and the religious space as a tool to advance the nefarious agenda of detractors. Men and women of the cloth together with religious institutions should never be conduits for pushing regionalism, tribalism, division and other neo-imperial propaganda.

This is our Zimbabwe, our only home given to us by Almighty God. We have our culture, beliefs, social values and norms. Let us therefore protect our nation from all kinds of evil defilement, under whatever guise”.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Zanu PF national chairperson, Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha and church leaders drawn from the country’s 10 provinces attended the Conference.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa said he will always be available to listen to the Church’s proposals and safeguard freedom of religion and worship as enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

Additionally, the President said Zimbabwe’s talent must be harnessed to build the country brick by brick, with the Church also expected to take a stand against the bane of drug abuse. He encouraged congregants to vote in the interests of the nation in the forthcoming elections.