We need arts hub in Victoria Falls, city’s artistes plead

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Artistes in Victoria Falls have implored the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) to set up a fully furnished arts hub in the resort city so as to promote talent and capacitate those that have challenges with resources.

Victoria Falls has a lot of artistic talent, but the artistes have always complained about being sidelined from national events as promoters and corporates seem to prefer working with singers and performers from cities such as Bulawayo and Harare. Artistes in the resort are of the opinion that their talent can meet the standards of the capital cities if it is promoted and supported.

This was raised at a “State of the arts” meeting organised by the NACZ board in the city last week. The meeting was held at Cotton Club and was chaired by NACZ board chair Dr Nozipo Maraire who was accompanied by seasoned promoter Jomo Mhone, NACZ executive director Nicholas Moyo, NACZ communications manager Rodney Ruwende, NACZ Matabeleland North provincial arts manager Eunice Sindiwe Ndlovu and NACZ provincial programmes officer Nokukhanya Sandra Moyo.

Visual artist King George said: “The major issue is that we lack funding and for NACZ to give each and every artist money is not practical. Let’s go back and look at other sectors like ICT which have created hubs for its stakeholders and have the same in our sector.”

“I wish we could have an arts hub in Victoria Falls and fully furnish it with instruments so that whoever wants to play or rehearse has access to it even for a minimal fee,” said Nqobile Mkhwananzi, a literary poet.

Most backed the idea of having an arts hub and suggested that it be complemented by a talent show to help those that cannot afford studio recording fees.

Promoter CJ Spevar said the idea of an arts hub will be handy for artistes because venues are expensive to book for many.

“Venues overcharge for their services and that eats into our budget as promoters. This forces us to look for smaller venues. It’s our wish that NACZ helps with this idea of a hub where a stage can be set up so that artistes stage their shows there. This way, they’ll be able to benefit. NACZ should also help artistes with links to the corporate world,” suggested CJ Spevar.

Mbira veteran General Chimoto said artistes struggle to do their work because of a lack of instruments, forcing them to hire from those that charge exorbitantly, something which needs to be addressed.

Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community Development, Small and Medium Enterprises coordinator for Victoria Falls, Otilia Mathe suggested that workshops be held to equip artists with skills and knowledge to be business minded.

Dr Maraire said the State of the arts industry tour across the country had unearthed a number of areas that need to be addressed while also bringing the council closer to its constituents. She said the idea of an arts hub and staging of a talent show was noble.

“We’re on a countrywide tour of the State of the arts industry as NACZ board members as we’re trying to bring artistes closer. We’re still compiling reports from different areas, but we are beginning to see some themes emerging and one of them is access and exposure.

“Victoria Falls is a tourist centre, but there’s no place where African culture is showcased in its true sense. So the idea of a hub is something that we’ll take up for discussion, and so is the idea of a talent show,” she said.

Dr Maraire said Victoria Falls undeniably has tremendous talent in arts, but the artistes need to be united and polish their acts so as to get recognition. — @ncubeleon