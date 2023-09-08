We remove our posters after every show: Gandiwa

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

IT’S 8pm on a laid back Thursday night and music show promoter Tapiwa Gandiwa is giving last minute instructions to a group of about 20 gentlemen.

In pairs, the group will distribute posters advertising an upcoming show at Palace Hotel next Saturday.

South African queen of amapiano Nkosazana Daughter will jet into the City of Kings for the show.

She will be supported by local artists Jah Signal, Ndunge YUT, Jah Master and Fab G.

Unknown to music fans, a lot goes into the business of promoting shows and hosting artistes’ at joints like Palace Hotel.

Gandiwa tells his team to never forget the one cardinal rule when putting up the posters on trees and electricity poles in the city centre and suburbs.

“We don’t put our posters on buildings, whether public or private buildings. We put them on trees and electricity poles in the city centre in the central business district and suburbs,” said Gandiwa.

He also reminds his team not to forget to remove posters of previous shows that Palace Hotel hosted, in case they were missed when the team went around in their usual clean up rounds.

“After every show, my team goes to the same area where we put up posters and removes them. We want to keep the city clean by making sure that posters that we put around Bulawayo are removed and don’t end up scattered all over the place,” he added.