We run the show at Highlanders – Mhlophe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chairman Kennedy Mhlophe has scoffed at reports suggesting that a powerful clique of members is running the show at the club.

In a statement, Mhlophe confirmed that there are members assisting the club in many ways, including rendering financial and material support ‘for specific projects and in many cases preferring to remain unknown’ and also ‘the club leadership listens to and appreciates ideas from all members, including the aforementioned members’, but denied that they imposed their decisions on Bosso.

He emphasised that the members assisting financially and in any other way had nothing to do with the everyday running of the club’s business.

“We take this opportunity to state that while our club is privileged to have members who assist the club in many ways, including rendering financial and material support for specific projects, and in many cases preferring to remain unknown, these members have nothing to do with the everyday business of the club, let alone making decisions on coaches, player recruitment and acquisitions.

“The club leadership listens to and appreciates ideas from all members, including the aforementioned members about whom insinuations have been made and aspersions cast. The club’s policies are formulated by the executive in consultation with the board and implemented by the secretariat. On the other hand, all player acquisition and recruitment remains the responsibility of technical staff in line with the club policy,” said Mhlophe.

He said the club will forever remain indebted to its sponsors, members and fans for their support in its activities.

Bosso head coach Mark Harrison, who returned to Britain at the onset of the coronavirus lockdown since there is no football activity, is paid by the members that have chosen to remain anonymous and it was on that basis that some suspected they held more sway in club matters.