We salute SADC for intervening in Mozambique unrest

THE directive by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for its security committee to propose measures to safeguard regional trade routes, energy corridors, and humanitarian corridors disrupted by post-election unrest in Mozambique is a crucial step toward maintaining stability and fostering development in the region.

As we reported yesterday, unrest intensified on December 23, following the Constitutional Council’s decision to uphold Frelimo’s overwhelming election victory.

President-elect Cde Daniel Chapo secured 65,17 percent of the vote, while opposition leader Mr Venancio Mondlane, who has been linked to much of the unrest, garnered 24,19 percent.

In response to the escalating violence, SADC leaders convened a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organ Troika on Sunday to address the political and security situation in Mozambique.

The Summit was chaired by Tanzanian President and chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Co-operation, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Other attendees included Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Gladys Tembo, representing incoming chairperson President Lazarus Chakwera, and SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi among others.

According to the communiqué, the meeting expressed deep concern over the political and security situation in Mozambique and its socio-economic consequences. It highlighted the negative impact on regional supply chains, particularly for essential commodities.

“The summit directed the inter-state defence and security committee to propose measures to protect the regional trade routes, humanitarian corridors, and energy supplies while finding solutions to the political and security challenges in the Republic of Mozambique,” reads part of the communiqué.

The unrest in Mozambique has significantly impacted trade routes, which are vital for the economic integration and growth of SADC member states. Ensuring the security of these routes will facilitate the smooth flow of goods and services, thereby boosting regional trade and economic resilience.

Energy corridors are essential for the reliable supply of energy across the region. Disruptions can lead to energy shortages, affecting industries and households alike. By securing these corridors, SADC can ensure a stable energy supply, which is fundamental for economic activities and development.

The unrest has also hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected populations. Safeguarding these corridors is critical to providing timely assistance and alleviating human suffering. This measure will also support the broader goal of regional stability and peace.

The ongoing unrest poses a significant threat to regional security and development. It can lead to increased displacement, economic instability, and a rise in criminal activities. By addressing these security challenges, SADC can create a conducive environment for sustainable development and regional cooperation.

We salute SADC for the proactive approach to mitigating the adverse effects of the unrest in Mozambique. By safeguarding trade routes, energy corridors, and humanitarian corridors, SADC can enhance regional security, promote economic growth, and ensure the well-being of its member states.