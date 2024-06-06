“We shall have an open mind when meeting ANC” – Umkhonto WeSizwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

UMKHONTO WeSizwe (MK) says they have had engagements with the African National Congress (ANC) regarding talks to form a coalition Government and when the two negotiate they will have an “open mind, while firmly prioritizing the inspirations and aspirations of the South African majority and blacks in particular.”

ANC is in talks with several South African political parties to form a coalition Government as it failed to secure a majority in that country’s just ended elections. MK is led by former South African President Jacob Zuma

In a statement, MK spokesperson, Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that engagements with the ANC had taken place regarding the coalition discussions with a meeting to be held “soon.”

“A meeting is expected to take place soon, where the MK Party will hear the views presented with an open mind, while firmly prioritizing the inspirations and aspirations of the South African majority and blacks in particular.

“We commit and reaffirm to engage only in the future of South Africa, which prioritizes the interests of the people, especially the black majority who are poor, unemployed, homeless, and landless against the interests of white monopoly capital and markets. Any coalition has to focus on eradicating the systems that preserve and support the prolonged political subjugation and economic enslavement of our people,” said Mr Ndhela.

