‘We want more female coaches’

FEMALE sport personalities have decried the low number of women coaches in charge of women’s teams saying the situation deters efforts to balance gender parity.

This comes in the wake of the realisation that most sports codes are dominated by men. In some cases, women, even if they have the required experience and qualifications, are not given preference for the top job.

The women argue that its only fair for women’s teams to be coached by women.

Sport is for both men and women, according to the president of the National Association of Primary Heads (Nash), Cynthia Khumalo.

“The issue of balancing the dynamics is very critical. We need equal representation everywhere because all sports are played by men and women. So, we are saying we need more women in these positions, in all sporting disciplines,” said Khumalo.

Women’s football administrator and former referees’ boss, Samukeliso Silengane lauded the idea by saying having women coaches would help curb incidents of sexual harassment.

“In talking about this issue, let us stand guided by the evidence that the Girl Child is always at the mercy of some male coaches who victimise them.

“Having more women to coach women is a very noble idea that must be pushed in all sporting associations.

“We have heard of as many incidents where female athletes have been sexually abused. There is no denying that we have male coaches who are bent on harassing our players.

“At times these cases go unreported and that has destroyed teams and made some girls stop participating in sport,” she said.

Silengane pointed out there was a need to also consider having as many women in other departments within sport where there are women’s teams.

“Sport is for all. If males dominate the technical bench, then it’s no longer a complete sport outfit. Let’s balance the gender ratio. Let’s have women dominating, in particular in women’s football.”

She alluded to traditional African beliefs coming into play as well. She called for men to stop being chauvinistic.

“By virtue of us being Black people, it will be hard for many of us to accept women taking positions, so it is a matter of first changing the way we think and view ourselves.

“Also, women must not accept being a minority. Sport is for all and opportunities are there for us to aim higher,” said Silengane.

The need to fight against barriers and stigma remains high and for women to pull through the glass ceiling, according to Hockey Association of Zimbabwe member, Pauline Ndlovu.

“Having more of us taking positions in coaching is a good thing for women’s empowerment. There is this belief that women should stay at home looking after the children which is wrong. Women should be inspired to take up positions in sport and earn a living,” said Ndlovu.

Seasoned footballer and Mighty Warriors legend, Nomsa “Boyz” Moyo said the call was long overdue and women have to start advocating for change.

“There are a few women in the coaching departments in our local football.

“We need a change to that so as to start capacitating women to be pro-active and acquire skills to help them match up with their male counterparts.

“Women’s football realised this and that is why over the past years we have had the likes of Sithethelelwe Sibanda and Rosemary Mugadza taking charge of the Mighty Warriors,” said Moyo.

She said they would want to encourage a change of mindset from school level so that girls’ teams in schools are coached by women.

“That is where we have to start. Consider how beneficial it would be if athletes and players in schools were coached by their female teachers,” said Moyo.