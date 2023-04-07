We want to keep our heads cool: Bosso defender

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players have agreed to forget about last Sunday’s 2-1 win over FC Platinum as they focus on their next assignment against Chicken Inn this afternoon.

Bosso face their city rivals in what is expected to be an exciting encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders have all the momentum going into the game as they are undefeated in three games with two wins and a draw. The Gamecocks on the other hand have won once and drawn twice.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba has emphasised on the need to keep cool heads going into the derby. “I think for this Chicken Inn game, we go with the same character of wanting to win but keeping cool heads after the FC Platinum win. We are telling ourselves beating FC Platinum is not winning the league.

This is just the start of the season and we have to keep cool heads to ensure we focus on the upcoming games,” said Mbeba. The defender, who is naturally a centre back, has been deployed in the right back position where he has done fairly well.

“For me it’s all about maintaining the form that I am in and giving more while making sure that I don’t lose my place in the starting line-up,” said Mbeba.

The defender had become a regular on the call-up list of the senior national team before the country was suspended from international football. He has four appearances for the Warriors.

Mbeba, the 2019 Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year, led the Young Warriors to the final of the Cosafa Championship that was held in Zambia in 2018. When he first stepped into the field, playing for the Bosso senior team, he was aged 18. – @innocentskizoe.