We will beat Caps United today as a birthday present to President Emmerson Mnangagwa,’ Bosso

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have wished President Mnangangwa a happy birthday.

His Excellency turned 82 today.

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency ED Mnangangwa. Thank you for supporting Highlanders FC. IBosso yi Bossooooo!. Sizakudl’la iCaps United as a birthday present lamuhla”.

Bosso take on Makepekepe at Rufaro Stadium.

In December 2021, Highlanders presented a Number-9 jersey to the President as well as another framed club replica in appreciation for the mine that President Mnangagwa was instrumental in sourcing for the Bulawayo giants.

 

