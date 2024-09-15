We will beat Caps United today as a birthday present to President Emmerson Mnangagwa,’ Bosso
Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have wished President Mnangangwa a happy birthday.
His Excellency turned 82 today.
“Happy birthday, Your Excellency ED Mnangangwa. Thank you for supporting Highlanders FC. IBosso yi Bossooooo!. Sizakudl’la iCaps United as a birthday present lamuhla”.
Bosso take on Makepekepe at Rufaro Stadium.
In December 2021, Highlanders presented a Number-9 jersey to the President as well as another framed club replica in appreciation for the mine that President Mnangagwa was instrumental in sourcing for the Bulawayo giants.
