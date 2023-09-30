We will beat FC Platinum- Mashingaidze

Fungai Muderere at Mandava Stadium, in Zvishavane,

[email protected]

DYNAMOS FC chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze has tipped his team to prevail over FC Platinum in this afternoon’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter final at Mandava Stadium.

This is a potentially exciting match that can go either way.

“We are meeting the league’s defending champions but we are confident of beating them. It’s Dynamos at 60 and this is a weekend that we also look forward to celebrating that,” said Mashingaidze.

Formed in 1963, Dembare have 21 league titles to their name.