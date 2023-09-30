We will beat FC Platinum- Mashingaidze
Fungai Muderere at Mandava Stadium, in Zvishavane,
DYNAMOS FC chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze has tipped his team to prevail over FC Platinum in this afternoon’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter final at Mandava Stadium.
This is a potentially exciting match that can go either way.
“We are meeting the league’s defending champions but we are confident of beating them. It’s Dynamos at 60 and this is a weekend that we also look forward to celebrating that,” said Mashingaidze.
Formed in 1963, Dembare have 21 league titles to their name.-@FungaiMuderere
