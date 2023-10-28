We will not fail the masses: President

Patrick Chitumba and Vusumuzi Dube, Chronicle Writers

ENERGISED by the emphatic victory in the recent harmonised elections, the Zanu PF Government is moving full throttle to bring about the desired economic transformation in line with Vision 2030 targets, and will not fail the masses, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

In his keynote address at the Zanu-PF 20th Annual National People’s Conference in Gweru, he told the more than 3 000 delegates that under his administration, Zimbabwe will continue to make significant development breakthroughs for the betterment of its people.

Calling for collective stakeholder efforts towards national development, President Mnangagwa said every citizen has a role to play in creating a better future for Zimbabwe and pledged his Government’s commitment to leading the process.

He said Zimbabwe cannot afford to undertake national development programmes at a snail’s pace, as it has to leapfrog historical hurdles including the existence of illegal Western-imposed sanctions.

Progress is already being achieved through unlocking wider economic opportunities across key sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, construction, infrastructure, innovation, and information communication technology, among others.

“We must never bury our heads the in sand. Let us, therefore, continue to guarantee success in agriculture and food security, mining, manufacturing, and tourism, among other sectors.

“The last five years have shown what we can achieve as a people when we are peaceful, united, and hard-working,” said President Mnangagwa.

For the past 23 years, Zimbabwe has been robbed of time an adequate and fair window for development due to sanctions. However, through proactive inward-looking policies such as devolution and decentralisation, the country is making inroads in driving modernisation and industrialisation at the grassroots level, said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Government’s economic diplomacy-focused foreign policy premised on engagement and re-engagement was also coming in handy as Zimbabwe has projected itself as a friend to all and enemy to none, thereby willing to do business and lure investments from any destination.

“The Zanu PF Government is reengaging with those who had disengaged from us. That is our foreign policy because we are a friend to all and an enemy to none. Those who choose to be our enemies do so on their own, we will never say you are our enemies because we are a peaceful country,” said the President.

“The speedy attainment of Vision 2030 is our collective responsibility, as the party and the nation as a whole.”

He noted that rural industrialisation and the growth of the micro, small to medium enterprises as the vehicle for the modernisation and growth of the economy, were at the heart of his Government’s focus.

Going forward, Zimbabwe will take full advantage of the ongoing science, technology, and innovation revolution as well as optimise available domestic resources, diverse skills, and entrepreneurial mindset, especially among the young talented people, to scale up the transformative momentum.

“Our national development philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ must encourage every citizen of our great nation of Zimbabwe, whether at home or in the diaspora, to do more to build our country. We must never look back,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Our land and agriculture sector remains the mainstay of our economy and an avenue for increased household food security, improved incomes, wealth creation, and empowerment to lift many of our people out of poverty into prosperity.”

As the summer cropping season commences, the President said the Government was scaling up the timely distribution of inputs, dam construction, and irrigation development to reduce the risk of climate change in the food security sector.

These are being reinforced through modernisation and mechanisation of the agriculture sector, including smallholder and communal farmers while pushing for the same in the livestock production and fisheries segments.

High-impact and people-centered projects such as the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 projects, Phase 1 of Beitbridge Border Post, Robert Mugabe International Airport, as well as Chivhu and Muchekeranwa Dams, have already been completed. These, including works on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, Lake Gwayi-Shangani and Kunzvi Dams, among others, are well on course and are evidence of a Government with people’s interests at heart, said the President.

More gains are also being realised under Heritage-Based Education 5.0, which has seen the introduction of Innovation Hubs and Industrial Parks across all institutions of higher education.

“If you go to Great Zimbabwe University, the students are producing fruit juice and lotion,” said the President.

“If you go to Bindura University they are making an Amarula drink and bathing soap. In Mashonaland Central the girls will be shining from these lotions they are producing locally and we must finance their dreams,” he added.

Turning to the conference, President Mnangagwa said he hoped that deliberations focus on the development and promotion of orderly urbanisation, stressing the need to tackle water shortages in towns and waste management challenges.

“It is my expectation that the resolutions of this important event of our party, must drive production, productivity, and a prosperous development trajectory for our nation.

“Through this conference, our revolutionary party has another opportunity to mobilise and unite the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, around our common national vision,” he said.

“I, therefore, appeal to the conference to keep the focus on strategies to grow, modernise and industrialise our nation.”

The President further urged party cadres and the membership in general, to never forget the revolutionary party’s rich liberation war heritage noting the nation must continuously learn from its past.

“The course of our party, as we march forward towards vision 2030 through devolution, industrialisation, and modernisation, must continue to be inspired by that same spirit of fortitude and resilience as we deepen our revolutionary development. A lot of work lies ahead. We must all fold up our sleeves and work hard,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the ever-changing socio-economic and political challenges, together with the illegal sanctions in the country should never discourage Zimbabweans.

“As such, this conference is not business as usual. We must re-examine ourselves, build on our party’s strength, address our weaknesses, and sharpen strategies to accelerate the implementation of our people-centered development policies, projects, and programmes,” he added.

“Once again, I congratulate all our provinces, wings of the party, and affiliate organisations for your unparalleled mobilisation and organisational capability. Our hard work and unity of purpose saw us realise the well-deserved and emphatic election victory,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The collective voice of our people, gave Zanu-PF a new five-year mandate to serve the people of our motherland, leaving no one and no place behind. Their collective vote must be respected and safeguarded.”