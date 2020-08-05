We will overcome onslaught: ED

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said the country will overcome renewed attacks on the country perpetrated by some rogue Zimbabweans working in league with foreign detractors to destabilise the nation.

In his address at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said since his inauguration, the Second Republic has faced many attacks from the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently, the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Added to this, the President said, is economic aggression where there is local currency manipulation and detractors who fear the success of his administration’s reforms.

The country has in recent weeks come under attack firstly by the failed July 31 planned demonstrations by the opposition and their foreign handlers.

Last week President Mnangagwa presided over the signing of the historic Global Compensation Deed (GCD) where 4000 former white commercial farmers who lost their land during the Government’s fast track land reform programme will be compensated with a US$3,5 billion facility for improvements they made on the land.

For many years the issue of dispossessed farmers has been political fodder for the opposition and hostile foreign forces but the signing of the GDC has taken away the marrow from the enemies of Zimbabwe.

This has led to the hashtag #ZimbabweLivesMatter, itself a stolen hashtag coined by patriotic Zimbabweans calling for the removal of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Some opposition elements working with foreign agents have in the past days bastardised the hashtag and using it to invite attacks on the country.

Prominent among the attackers are Mr Mmusi Maimane the former leader of the Democratic Alliance, a white supremist party in South Africa.

Curiously also is the adoption of the hashtag by Economic freedom Fighters (EEF) president Mr Julius Malema whose liaisons with the members of the notorious G40 cabal is well documented exposing the hatchet plot to destabilise the country.

President Mnangagwa said despite the attacks on the country, his administration’s goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity remains unchanged.

“The dark forces, both inside and outside our borders, have tempered with our growth and prosperity for too long. They have thrived on dividing us. Let us as a people embrace the call for patriotism, hard work, transparency, accountability, love, unity and peace,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Now is the time to embrace the opportunities before us with optimism and determination to transform and modernise our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is shut. The corrupt way is closed.”

President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to defend the country by being productive and grow the economy and never to allow for the division of the country.

“In unison we must proclaim that ‘enough is enough. This is Zimbabwe, our Motherland and we will defend her from any form of attack’.

“As your President, I vow to continue working harder and walking the talk towards the Vision we have set out. Let us together cultivate a society of hope, and not despair; of inspiration instead of desperation. Unity in place of disunity, love in place of hate, and peace instead of disharmony and instability,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said his administration remains committed to enhancing cooperation with friends and partners in the international community, as it entrenches democracy and the rule of law within its jurisdiction.

“In this regard, we will continue to strive to achieve the delicate balance between the maintenance of peace and security on the one hand and protecting civil liberties and individual rights, on the other.

“In all circumstances, public officials and the security services will carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve. The protection of the right to life is paramount, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and machinations by destructive terrorist opposition groupings.