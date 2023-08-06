We will rise”- Hwange supporters

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

HWANGE FC supporters have said they will put their full might in backing their crestfallen team as the coalminers face Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership match set for Barbourfields this afternoon.

The weekend opened up the Premiership’s second round and both teams would want to prove their mantle. Hwange are still in search of the elusive win, having gone on a three-match stretch without registering a triumph.

In their last encounter, Chipangano were beaten 2-1 by Chicken Inn.

The loss came hard on coach Nation Dube whose charges had drawn nil all against FC Platinum and completed another draw against Black Rhinos, in a match that ended 1-1.

Hwange last tasted victory when they overcame visiting ZPC Kariba 2-1, at the Colliery Stadium on July 9.

However, the unpredictability of the team has not put much pain on the fans, who have since let out a rallying call to have the players rise from their dejection and aim to put a brave fight against Dynamos.

Amid the pressure for a win, Hwange FC Supporters Association chairman, Lisutu Ndlovu said the coalminers’ legion of fans were optimistic for a change of fortunes over DeMbare.

“The win is needed but we would not want to put too much pressure on the team. Our boys will bounce back to winning ways. As we are to face Dynamos, we will be coming to Barbourfields to cheer up the team that we know best,” said Ndlovu.

He said they won’t be intimidated by the “noisy” DeMbare supporters as they would also put an equal cheer to the show.

The fans’ rallying call comes at a time when Chipangano added three players to its contingent. The coming in of Godwin Goriyati, Hamilton Gomba and Quinton Longwe brought renewed support, according to Lisutu.

“In as much as we are coming from the first division league, we have performed well and are experienced in topflight football. We have done it before and we know our boys can do it.

“We strongly believe our technical team was hired on merit and whatever decisions have been made, ours is to support them. We are happy with the new signings,” he said.

Hwange come to face off a confident Dynamos side who are yet to be defeated at their “adopted” home Barbourfields. Chazunguza, as Dynamos is affectionately known, made their intention heard when the battered Yadah 5-1 last week.