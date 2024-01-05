We will unleash more talent- Royal Cup Organisers’ promise to local football

Bubi FC players celebrate after winning the Royal Cup tournament played at Badala stadium, in Bubi District, Matabeleland North on New Year's Day

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

FOOTBALL clubs in the country’s top leagues have been urged to scout for talent in rural areas as there are a number of youngsters who yearn to showcase their talent on the bigger stage.

The call was made by South Africa-based businessman Khumbulani Moyo at this year’s edition of the Royal Cup tournament that was held at Badala Business Centre, Bubi district, Matabeleland North, on New Year’s Day.

Together with his brother Mphilisi, they bankrolled the annual tournament, to the tune of R50 000. Khumbulani is the director of Royal People Investments which runs a farming venture in Inyathi area, while Mphilisi owns a transport logistics company in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Moyo said it was incumbent on the so-called ‘big clubs’ to make an effort to visit schools and community teams in outlying areas to appreciate and identify players.

It was through the Royal Cup that Zimbabwean international star Prince Dube was identified and was to later sign for Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

Moyo said their tournament will unleash more players of Dube’s pedigree.

“This tournament has grown in leaps and bounds to become a stage where budding sporting talents emerge. In our endeavour to entertain the community, we also seek to give young people a platform to be seen. That is why we are inviting clubs to bring in their scouts to watch our young players,” said Moyo.

He made the promise to continue sponsoring the tournament, urging community teams to commit to the game.

“The Royal Cup tournament is here to stay. This is for the young people in sport. It is for community development, as such we make a plea to all teams around Bubi district to help in player development. Together we can make sport change lives for the better,” he said.

Winners of this year’s football tournament were Bubi football club who beat Best FC 1-0, through a well-taken shot by Zibusiso Moyo at the stroke of full time.

Both teams had done well to advance to the finals having got better of Emahlabathini and Black Swallows in the semi-final stage.

The winners pocketed US$150 and were given a trophy, kit, balls and medals. The runners-up went home with US$50, medals and balls.

Chief organiser of the tournament Admos Ncube was elated at the conduct of teams and their supporters.

“This was a well-organised tournament. We thank all the teams for how they adhered to the rules of the game. In the same vein we also applaud the fans who came in their numbers,” said Ncube.

@NkosieLegend