‘We won’t vote for south african political parties unsupportive of significant community benefits from natural resources’

In what seems to be the first of its kind in South Africa and on the African continent, South African wildlife-producer communities from all the country’s nine provinces said in a press statement recently, that in the country’s 2024 general elections they will not vote for any political party that doesn’t support the need for them to start benefiting from sustainable use of wild animals and plants products, including international hunting.

There are no historical records showing African wildlife-producer communities having made demands before, that political parties need to first support bread-and-butter environmental issues that significantly benefit the rural communities as a condition for them to then vote them into power. Unprecedented!

“Yesterday, the Community Association of South Africans in Natural Resources (CASA Nature) was formed to lobby for and communicate the needs of South African wildlife-producer rural communities to significantly benefit from their natural resources through international hunting, trade in wildlife products, medicinal plants products and nature markets (selling carbon credits). Striving for peace, justice and security of community benefits from biodiversity; CASA Nature is a community-livelihoods voice calling for significant economic benefits from natural resources driven by sub-economies,” said CASA Nature in press statement.

CASA Nature said that it wants to benefit from biological diversity goods and services, including legal and sustainable international trade in wildlife products, underground economy (mining), clean energy, space technology and regenerative agriculture.

The newly formed independent rural communities’ conservation movement, CASA Nature is part of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Community Leaders Network (CLN). CASA Nature is empowered by South African Constitution section 24 and African Charter on Human and People’s Rights to demand benefits from the missed community economic opportunities to benefit from carbon credits, international hunting, space economy (clean energy and space technology) and the new and fast-growing biological diversity credits sector.

Representing rural Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) and also being the lead wildlife-custodian in South Africa’s nine provinces, CASA Nature has called on all South African political parties, including the Government “to explain their position on sustainable use of South African natural resources; ahead of the 2024 general elections.”

They should put these issues on their political campaign agenda to show whether they stand with or against CASA Nature’s call for immediate sustainable use commitment, said the CASA Nature press release. “Section 24 (b) of South Africa’s Constitution supports sustainable use: everyone has the right to an environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations.”

“Yet all the country’s political parties’ manifestos are apparently silent on the sustainable use issues related to international hunting, nature economy, trade in wildlife products such as ivory and sustainable harvesting of medicinal plants to benefit conservation and development.

“We support and vote for political parties that support sustainable use of our natural resources for the benefit of our communities.”

This suggests that CASA Nature will not vote for the country’s political parties that haven’t take a supportive position for sustainable use of natural resources in the 2024 general elections campaign.

“The 14th of November 2023 marked a historical day when our 29-year-old democracy gave birth to the first of its kind, Community-Based Natural Resources Management Association called CASA Nature,” said CASA Nature Chairperson, Ms Esther Netshivhongweni, a well-known conservationist. “It’s the only independent and non-politically influenced community voice for advocating for the significant conservation and socio-economic benefits of the current and future generations, arising from the sustainable use of our natural resources.”

The CASA Nature’s executive comprises active and well-known local advocates for community rights to enjoy significant benefits from biodiversity economy, underground economy, space economy and regenerative agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources; was formalised during a virtual meeting held yesterday. The chairperson is the fearless and combative community natural resources activist, Ms Netshivhongweni of Limpopo Province and Master of Commerce graduate with extensive executive experience in both public and private sectors. She served on number of boards for both public and private institutions and is an international biodiversity finance expert with vast knowledge on community conservation rights and a renowned campaigner for community-natural resources rights. Ms Netshivhongweni currently chairs IPLCs Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the Biodiversity Credit Alliance (BCA) and serves as member of the Governance Working Group of the International Advisory Panel for Biodiversity (IAPB).

The CASA Nature Deputy Chairman is the Kwazulu Natal Province’s Mr Giveson Nomandla with vast experience in people and parks matters with extensive experience in training and agriculture. The Secretary-General is Mr Lourence Mogakane worked with South Africa People and Parks for 15 years and 10 of them as its chairman. He is deputised by the young and energetic fighter for Indigenous Community rights, Mr Bryan Miennies of Northern Cape’s Khomani San Community. CASA Nature Treasurer-General is Mr Nicholas Kgotse who is an expert in investment finance including payroll systems.

Meanwhile, CASA Nature is appealing to the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) not to rush the process of consulting communities throughout South Africa, to comment on the current white paper on conservation and sustainable use; including other related legislation on “iconic species” which include the lion and black rhino.

“The transformation of South Africa’s wildlife sector can only succeed when local communities are first being empowered to understand the implications of the proposed new changes and their conservation and socio-economic developmental impacts,” said the CASA media release.

“The Mpumalanga Bushbuck Ridge is a case in point of the negative outcome of the DFFE’s rushed consultative process.

“The Bushbuck Ridge meeting was a disappointment and a good example of policy development and policy consultation process which is not yet geared to empower our communities.

“As a result, it was almost exclusively attended by unemployed youth. Accordingly, unemployment issues and not white paper issues; topped the meeting’s discussions. The meeting ended inconclusively.

“Therefore, we recommend that it be reconvened correctly.”

Henceforth, CASA Nature said that to ensure that “there is fair policy development process we recommend the need for the DFFE to work with our communities to craft policy development and policy consultation processes which our communities will be free to access and free to comment on.”

CASA Nature is technically supported by internationally recognised experts from various fields, including lawyers, strategists/think tanks, conservation, academics, researchers, communication and advocacy experts.

“We provide people with power to understand, demand and defend their rights to benefit from their natural resources including wild animals and plants so that in turn, they thankfully conserve them,” said CASA Nature chairperson, Ms Netshivhongweni.

“Nature and Us are Together Being One.

“But without benefits from natural resources not a single community is going to see the need to conserve them.

“Our main and urgent responsibility is to design the CASA Nature community learning platform which will serve as a link between people, nature and economy.”

