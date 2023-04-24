Weather halts Young Pep’s New York’s march

Noel Munzabwa, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S Young Pep – Samkeliso Paradzai Ncube and his Pathfinder Football Club lads might have been cruising smoothly with 1-0 first half lead Javia Velasco SA but this Match Day 4 United States Premier Soccer League – Premier Division tie at Waters Stadium situated at 300 Eagle Avenue JA had no progression response to the extreme weather.

Midfielder Kevin Cordoba Chaverra had scored in the 24th minute – his fourth in as many ties when weather took the uncomfortable extreme cold and wet prompting the half time impromptu hiatus and the two teams will probably regroup on Wednesday for the second half resumption.

Having opened the Premier Division with a 2-1 win over New York Bravehearts, Ncube’s lads suffered a 5-2 heartbreak at the hands of New York Renegades before bouncing back to winning ways with a 2-0 home win over Union SC last week and were looking to choke up their first win on the road when the weather struck early on Sunday morning (Zimbabwean time).

And yet in all the four matches, midfield sensation Chaverra, who only received a Team of Week mention together five other teammates – three of them in the first XI – has scored in every match this far receiving from the Zimbabwe born coach.

“He is consistent with his performance and could make the difference for us. We hope to continue with the second half probably on Wednesday. We are taking each match as it comes allowing the players to shape the football career paths,” said Ncube.

Pathfinder FC remain fifth in a 12 team league, occupying the last of the overall playoffs quarter final slots with two wins and a defeat garnering six point just four behind log leaders Philadelphia Lone Star who have played a game more.- @NoelMunzabwa