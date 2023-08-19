Weaving dreams into threads: Stacey Majuru’s revolution of fashion with Sochara

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

STACEY MAJURU has emerged as a formidable force that has rewritten the rules of style in a world where fashion trends dominate the scene.

A student of Applied Science at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Stacey decided to march to the beat of her own drum. In 2021, she unveiled her brainchild, a clothing brand christened “Sochara.” What started as a daring dream became reality on that fateful 9th of December in 2022 when the brand was officially launched.

Stacey, a 21-year-old visionary, grew up marching to the rhythm of her uniqueness, unfazed by passing fashion fads. Determined to ignite conversations and make a mark, she embarked on a path of crafting exclusive garments that defied convention.

“The reason why I decided to go this route of starting a clothing brand is because growing up I never got the chance to follow trends, to be wearing the latest clothing items and to really like to move with a trend. So I decided to set my own trend. It’s nice when everybody in the country is vibing to a certain thing you are wearing and it’s also nice when you are dressed uniquely, not looking like the rest of the country when you walk into town and find 20 people wearing the same thing. I started Sochara as a way to create and nurture uniqueness and come up with unique designs. It’s a combination of trends but Sochara is something you would not find anywhere else. It’s also about uniqueness” said Majuru.

Her creations were more than mere clothes; they were gateways to limitless expression.

“Sochara opens doors to endless possibilities. A single outfit can effortlessly transition from a casual rendezvous to a boardroom meeting, from a corporate gala to an enchanting evening affair. Our designs, born from unconventional fabrics and ingenious pairings, are a testament to the art of versatility,” Stacey proudly explained.

Sochara’s impact extended far beyond fabric and threads; it was a movement tailored for the young souls, for those aged 12 to 24 who yearned to break free from the moulds of convention.

“Our focus is clear — empower the youth to embrace their identity through fashion. While we tailor our creations for those within this age bracket, our doors are open to anyone seeking a taste of authentic expression,” she said.

The brand’s pulse resonated through social media channels, a strategic move in a world confined by a relentless pandemic.

“As a ‘Covid baby,’ born during the pandemic, we seized the digital realm to showcase our creations. Online marketing, promotions, and the power of platforms like LinkedIn became our allies,” Stacey revealed. And while the path was laden with challenges, Stacey remained resolute in her pursuit.

“Working with individuals who shared my vision proved to be my greatest challenge. Not everyone could grasp my perspective or translate it into action,” Stacey confessed.

Yet, through persistence and evolution, a team that shared her passion gradually assembled, lending depth and diversity to her creations.

Looking forward, Stacey envisioned an empire that transcended borders. A grand vision of manufacturing hubs, scattered across the globe, united by the Sochara legacy.

“Imagine strolling through the streets of London, only to stumble upon a Sochara haven, or venturing into a New York boutique adorned with our creations. The dream is to etch our mark on the global map,” Stacey mused.

With conviction in her voice, she painted a vibrant future, one enriched with collections that continued to captivate and inspire.

“Expect a torrent of creativity from us in the coming months. Our wheels are in motion, and who knows, we might unveil not one, but two new collections before the year ends.”

