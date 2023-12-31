Web VR App, Ngano Metaverse a game-changer in the art space

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Kay Media Africa recently launched Ngano Metaverse, a Web VR app that serves as a showcase for the Scripts and Bars Incubator programme. This initiative, delivered by Kay Media Africa in collaboration with Reprezent (UK) and supported by the British Council Creative Economy Programme, aims to support the development of business and digital skills for creatives in the Literature and Music sectors.

Ngano Metaverse, at its core, is a fusion of virtual and augmented reality technologies, creating an interconnected web of immersive and multiuser platforms.

Eugene Mapondera, a seasoned multimedia designer and creative director at Kay Media Africa, led the project, bringing over 10 years of experience in crafting immersive digital experiences. The app, developed using Unity and hosted on Spatial.io, invites users to explore a Zimbabwean-themed virtual 3D environment. Within this space, users can discover new music, engage with spoken word content, view digital art, and interact with both artists and fellow users. The platform also provides the option for users to choose from various avatars and customize their appearances.

While Ngano Metaverse is still in its developmental stages, Keith Kuhudzai, the managing director of Kay Media Africa, encourages public engagement, seeking feedback and suggestions. The future plans for the app include hosting live virtual events, incorporating additional content and features, and establishing a digital store for users to purchase custom avatars and other digital assets. The ultimate goal is to shape the future of Zimbabwean music, literature, and art through this innovative platform.

Ngano Metaverse is poised to revolutionise the art space, offering artists a novel realm for exploration and experimentation. By merging technology with cultural expression in a virtual environment, the platform stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of diverse talents and signifies a promising future for the intersection of technology and artistic creativity.

Scripts and Bars, is an exciting creative incubation and accelerator programme that has benefitted over 150 creatives from Zimbabwe and the UK to build their business and digital skills. Since November 2021, Scripts and Bars has successfully brought together UK and Zimbabwean expertise as well as knowledge in two key sectors (Literature and Music) to support capacity development and partnerships.