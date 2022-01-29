Wedding OF THE WEEK

Wedding of Mgcini Msimanga, son of Aaron Msimanga and Alima Dlodlo; and Musawenkosi S Ncube, the first born daughter of Sibangani Ncube and Silethiwe Ndlovu of Kezi.

Tied the knot on . . . January 2, 2022.

We chose Barham Green Cultural Centre in Bulawayo for our wedding ceremony and reception because of the beautiful scenic view and convenience of the location.

How did you meet?

Our first contact was in 2020 at work (Matobo Rural District Council) where we share the same office premises with National Aids Council where she works.

Our offices are next to each other and it was rare to go a day without seeing each other.

Due to the constant interaction, we ended up being friends and I slowly got attracted to her personality and beauty.

It happened that my birthday came before hers and she bought me an amazing present. Each time I looked at the present, I could see some rays of love in it.

It was during the friendship when she saw a handsome guy whom she usually called “De one”.

She knew I was the one although it took her some time to accept my proposal.

With the compatibility of our characters, interests and beliefs, I could tell that we were surely meant to be together.

Our traditional wedding and lobola ceremony was on the 24th of September 2021.

Did you face any challenges preparing for the wedding?

Yes, we did. Our main challenge was Covid-19 lockdowns.

We were meant to wed in April 2022, but we ended up fast-tracking the process to avoid lockdowns that were likely to intensify due to the advent of the Omicron variant.

Covid-19 cases rose and the Government maintained gatherings at 100 people and this affected our plan as our attendance projections were above 500 people.

Wedding colours . . . Burgundy, navy blue and white.

Wedding dress . . . There were two that were supplied by a local designer.

The cake… was a five-tier navy, burgundy and white fruit cake.

Favourite part of the wedding . . . was when the marriage officer declared her mine and I eventually kissed her.

My heart was filled with love and I knew we had done it.

The most touching moment . . . was when we exchanged our personalised vows.

The most touching speech . . . was when she confirmed her marriage vows to me.

I recall this statement which almost made me cry as I could tell it was from the bottom of her heart.

“Mgcini Msimanga, Songo Malisa, I love you with all my heart.

My love for you, no circumstance shall quench, it shall flourish till death do us part.”

What was on the menu . . . We had welcome cocktails that were served with platters.

The main meal comprised of rice, mini pies, potato wedges, spring rolls, fried chicken, beef kebabs and fried beef as well as green salads.

We had assorted trifles and cake for dessert.

Guestlist . . . 100.

Photography was provided by . . . D & F Multimedia.

MC: Mlamleli Mthembo.

Entertainment was provided by . . . the bridal team and Immutable Sounds Systems.

Budget: US$3 100.

l If you want your wedding to be featured on our Wedding of the Week column, please feel free to get in touch with the Showbiz Desk on 09-888871-9, 0774 007 233 or send an email to [email protected]