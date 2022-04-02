Wedding OF THE WEEK

Wedding of . . . Cornelious Dube, the son of Smart Dube and Joyce Dube of Lushonkwe; and Precious Moyo, the daughter of Doreen and Robert Aaron Moyo of Ntepe.

Tied the knot on . . . March 26, 2022.

We chose . . . BICC Jahunda in Gwanda for our ceremony and SKMO Lodge for our wedding reception because both places were spacious and had beautiful scenery.

How did you meet?

We first met at Colleen Bawn High School in 1999, but only started dating a year later.

We lost contact because we had no phones until we found each other again after 20 years on Facebook through a classmate, Bongakele Dube.

In 2021, we had our lobola ceremony on April 19, a day before Precious’ birthday.

A year after the lobola and traditional ceremony, we decided to get married on the 26th of March, 2022.

Did you face any challenges preparing for the wedding?

We enjoyed planning our wedding and our committee was very active.

Wedding colours . . . Navy, burgundy, dusty pink and rose gold.

My wedding dress . . . The first gown was bought from Johannesburg and the second and third gown were designed by Netsai Maphosa from Beitbridge.

The bridal team . . . We had a team of five bridesmaids and five groomsmen, 10-junior bridal team plus mini brides and grooms.

The cake . . . was a seven-tier fruit cake that was done by NaRyan cakes and Rejoice cakes.

My favourite part of the wedding . . . Everything was perfect but the attires topped everything.

The most touching moment . . . was when I turned around and saw her walking down the aisle and I knew that a journey was about to begin

The most touching speeches . . . came from the maid of honour, best lady, the best man and uncle Jaivon Mpofu as they shared the life history of the newlyweds.

What was on the menu?

For starters, we had snacks and juice.

The main meal comprised creamed samp, macaroni cheese, rice chicken and beef stew; and salads – butternut, creamed spinach, apple and raising coleslaw, and beetroot.

For dessert, we had fruits and custard.

Guest list . . . 200.

Photography was provided by . . . SaDee Lanceworks from Bulawayo.

MC: Hilton Mavise.

Entertainment was provided by . . .Ezimnyama dance ensemble and the bridal team.

Budget: US$5 000.

– If you want your wedding to be featured in our Wedding of the Week column, please feel free to get in touch with the Showbiz Desk at 09-888871-9, 0774 007 233 or send an email to [email protected]