Wedding of the week

Wedding of . . . Archibald Madende, the son of the late Mr and Mrs Madende of Mberengwa and Samkelisiwe Ngcobo, daughter of the late Ms Ngcobo of Mawabeni.



Tied the knot on . . . April 30, 2022.

Venue . . . Esigodini.

How did you meet? . . . We met at church and started off as friends. The friendship then blossomed to love.

Did you face any challenges preparing for the wedding?. . . Not much as our families and church members were of great help. It was the anxiety that got the worst of us though.

Wedding colours . . . Dusty pink and navy blue.

The most touching moment . . . was when we exchanged vows. It was a heart-to-heart moment. Also, when I entered the hall and saw all the people who were gathered for our great day, I was touched.

Guest list . . . 450.

Photography . . . Excellence Events.

MCs . . . Tendai Mudzviti aka Tshabalala and Fayee Mangena.

Budget: US$5 000.

