Week 25 goals take season’s tally to 384: Kaindu still adamant on title chase

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 16 goals were scored in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Week 25 action to take the season’s tally to 384, with Highlanders being the only club from the big three that dropped all the three crucial points.

Bosso fell 2-1 at the hands of visiting Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium while Dynamos edged Chegutu Pirates 1-0.

Caps United played a two-all draw against Greenfuel in a fixtures schedule that saw defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars thump Yadah Stars 2-0.

Gifted Walter Musona moved to nine goals, one shy from leading top goal scorers William Manondo (CAPS United), Khama Billiat (Yadah Stars) and Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora) who are all on 10 strikes.

Regardless of their fall to Herentals College, Bosso’s chief striker,Lynoth Chikuhwa, moved to eight goals in a game where Students’ Clemence Gobvu scored a brace.

Bosso’s defeat saw them remain glued on 38 points, 12 behind log leaders, Simba Bhora.

Despite their indifferent performance in front of their home crowd, Bosso head coach, Kelvin Kaindu maintained they are still in the championship race.

“No one has been declared a winner. Football is unpredictable and we lost today (Sunday) when we thought we cannot lose. I maintain that we are still in the campaign,” said Kaindu casting a sad face after his charges learnt a hard lesson from Herentals College.

In the Week 25 matches, Warriors returnee, Obriel Chirinda moved to five goals while Adrian Silla’s converted penalty was the 24th to be scored from the spot kick this season.

Gobvu’s brace was the ninth of the season.

Ngezi Platinum Stars new signing Marlvin Hativagone’s red card was the 17th in this campaign.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

Top Scorers

10 William Manondo CAPS united

10 Tymon Machope Simba Bhora

10 Khama Billiat Yadah

9 Walter Musona Simba Bhora

8 Lynoth Chikuhwa Highlanders

7 Jaun Mutudza FC Platinum

7 Evans Katema Bikita Mineral

6 Never Rauzhi Bulawayo Chiefs

6 Brighton Ncube Highlanders

6 Takunda Benhura Ngezi Platinum

5 Michael Tapera Manica Diamonds

5 Wilfred Muvirimi FC Platinum

5 Obriel Chirinda Ngezi Platinum.