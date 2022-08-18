Weekend entertainment galore at Ndolwane

Weekend entertainment galore at Ndolwane

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NDOLWANE rural in Bulilima district is set to be a hive of activity on Saturday as a lot of entertainment activities have been lined up.

A football tournament will be held during the day and in the evening a massive after party will be hosted at Gambule Investments Nightclub koMthoko at Ndolwane Business Centre.

Perfomances will come from South African based musician Teekay Mxoexic, Dubai-based DJ Vin Basil and Zimbabwe-based Babongile Sibanda and TWT.

The event will be graced by local influencers Mthoko, Donald Gumede, Sadrilla and Mabizela among others.

Said one of the organisers Teekay Mxoexic:

“It will be the first time for most of these artistes to perform at Ndolwane and therefore it is going to be a beautiful and memorable event.

“The event will cater for all age groups through different genres to be showcased from Amapiano, rhumba and Afro-pop among others,” said Teekay Mxoexic.

Gambule Investments Nightclub proprietor Mthokozisi “Mthoko” Ndlovu said:

“People should come in their numbers and support their own artistes who are doing the area proud, both locally and abroad. I would also advise them to be on their best behaviour so that we have fun without any repurcussions,” said Mthoko.

