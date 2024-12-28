Well done Chevrons, what a splendid performance!

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team has etched its name in history books with a phenomenal achievement of three players scoring centuries in a single innings.

Sean Williams, skipper Craig Ervine, and Brian Bennett demonstrated unwavering resilience, collectively defying expectations to steer the Chevrons to a record-breaking 586 runs in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

This monumental feat shattered the doubts of many Zimbabwean fans, who had anticipated a lacklustre performance from the Chevrons following their dismal showing in the limited-overs series against Afghanistan.

The Chevrons were whitewashed in both the one-day internationals and T20I series at Harare Sports Club.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. For the first time in Zimbabwean cricket history, three batsmen scored centuries in one innings, underscoring the exceptional talent and unyielding determination of the current squad. Williams spearheaded the charge with an impressive 154 runs, showcasing his mastery with the bat.

He was well supported by Ervine, who batted brilliantly to score 104 runs while Bennett finished off the innings with an unbeaten 110. Together, they ensured that Zimbabwe batted their way to a commanding position against Afghanistan.

This performance is not only remarkable for the individual achievements of the three batsmen but also for the team’s success as a whole. The Chevrons have struggled in recent years to compete on the international stage, and this innings showed that they are capable of standing toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world if the right players are selected and apply the correct techniques.

We could not be prouder of our team. This historic feat is not only a highlight for Zimbabwean cricket but also for cricket as a whole. It is a reminder that the sport is about more than just individual brilliance but also about teamwork, perseverance, and passion.

This innings has set a benchmark for Zimbabwean cricket, and we hope to see more performances like this in the future.

We encourage the players to build on this success and to continue to work hard towards achieving their goals. With performances like this, we do not doubt that Zimbabwean cricket has a bright future.

Congratulations to Williams, Ervine, and Bennett, as well as the rest of the team and coaching staff, on this remarkable achievement.

Now, it’s time for the bowlers and fielders to step up and take inspiration from their teammates. With the historic win within reach, they must use this momentum to their advantage.

They should focus on bowling tight lines and executing their plans while also maintaining sharp fielding standards. If they can do this, they can surely clinch a notable Test victory that will serve as a reminder of their resilience and talent.