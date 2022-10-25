Well-known Pirates supporter offers daughter to Saleng

Well-known KwaZulu-Natal-based Orlando Pirates supporter Msobho Sithole has offered one of his daughters to star striker Monnapule Saleng.

“I am offering one of my daughters to Saleng, Lomfana ungibusisile (that boy made me happy) on Saturday.

“I have three beautiful daughters and he can choose one. He is not going to pay any labola just for what he did against Sundowns on Saturday,” said Sithole, who travelled from Stanger to Polokwane to watch Bucs humble the Brazilians in Polokwane on Saturday.

“I did pass on the message to him after the match on Saturday.

“I am just waiting for him to come back to me. I want to give him my daughter that will take care of him and allow him to focus on football. He is a star and one for the future.”

