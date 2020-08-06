Welsh the Stylist quits job to pursue his calling

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Fashion designer and style icon, Welshman “Welsh the Stylist” Sibanda has decided to quit his day job to pursue what he believes is his calling, which is being an artiste and entrepreneur.

He took the bold decision at the end of last month when he resigned from his job as an electrician at a local firm after having worked there for 12 years. Surprisingly, this decision came at a time the arts industry, world over, is subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many artistes are finding it hard to make ends meet, but for Bulawayo-based Welsh the Stylist, he feels this is the opportune time to pursue his passion.

After appearing on the Chronicle’s weekly fashion column, Pattern & Style recently, Welsh the Stylist shared the news of his retirement on Facebook.

“Today (July 31), I gave up working as an electrical person, a job I’d been doing for 12 years. Why? Because it was not my calling. At times we think of money, but trust me, inner peace is important.

“I’m a now a fulltime artiste (designer, singer, model) and entrepreneur. God bless my hustle,” wrote Welsh the Stylist.

Known for his vintage dress sense which he dons on a daily basis, Welsh the Stylist said being an electrician was just a way of raising funds as he was more passionate about fashion.

“Basically, there was no growth for me in that field, considering my experience in the electrical field. Being an electrician was never my calling, but a tool to raise funds. However, it became impossible to juggle both (arts and electrician).

“I couldn’t serve two masters so I had to drop one. Fortunately, I parted ways with my former employer on a good note and my family understood everything and are all supportive.”

The stylist is now working on setting up a shop in Bulawayo’s city centre where he will market his designs.

Once touted as Zimbabwe’s best dressed male during the Zimbabwe Fashion week in 2015, Welsh the Stylist believes that his decision to do his own thing will be viable as people will always want to wear clothes, no matter the circumstance.

“I got a shop in the CBD and I’m finalising the company registration and interior design then I open it. Whatever the circumstances, people will still need clothing and considering the fact that borders are closed, everyone is forced to get tailor-made outfits.

“I’ll be sewing from home and stocking up my shop,” said Welsh the Stylist who won People Choice at the Zim Model Awards in 2017.

Besides being a fashion model, Welsh the Stylist is a tailor and a musician with a house track titled Ngiyakukhumbula.