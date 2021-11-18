Welshman Mabhena Govt Complex nears completion

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE construction of Welshman Mabhena Government Complex in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province is expected to be completed in March next year with Government releasing ZW$50 million to speed up the work.

This will pave way for civil servants who are based at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo to relocate to Matabeleland North, a move which is expected to speed up service delivery for members of the public as Government officials will be accessible to them.

Part of the money will be used to purchase a transformer for Zesa to connect electricity.

The chief director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Engineer Henry Hungwe told a delegation led by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in Charge of Implementation and Monitoring Dr Joram Gumbo and Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Richard Moyo that construction work was moving well.

He said a transformer will soon be installed to provide power to the offices.

“We are happy to say that the four blocks are at an advanced stage of occupation. However, as we were moving forward, we encountered recently the Zesa challenge. They seem not be having a transformer and resources to procure it. As a result, we have requested from Treasury and we hope by early next year we will be having a transformer in place and the whole four blocks will be connected,” he said.

“We are looking at what we have been given by Treasury now and I am happy to say they have availed ZW$50 million, part of which will procure the transformer although it is the responsibility of Zesa. That is one obstacle that we are facing currently on most of our projects because we are now going back to Treasury to look for resources to procure that important equipment. I will agree that the building can be occupied by the end of March next year.”

Mr Hungwe said construction works at the provincial hospital has since picked pace since the continuous release of funds by Treasury.

He said the hospital will now be built as a whole not in phases so that it is finished at once.

“It was agreed that we have to take the hospital as a whole and not in part or phases. We expect the full provincial hospital to be moving up together so that we have a complete project by the end of 2023 according to the programme that we were given,” he said.

Dr Gumbo expressed satisfaction with progress so far.

“I am very impressed by what I have seen here particularly the Government complex which is almost complete.

There is no reason why the resident minister should continue to operate from Bulawayo. All that is required is for Zesa to provide a transformer and for water to be connected, office furniture can be moved at any time. All the buildings are well completed and this is one of the best projects that I have visited and it is one of the Second Republic projects that we should be proud of,” said Dr Gumbo.

The Minister said the coming in of the Second Republic has resulted in most challenges delaying projects being addressed which is good news to Matabeleland North.

Dr Gumbo said the provincial capital deserves serious transformation that befits its status and bemoaned the fact that over the years the area has lagged behind compared to other provincial capitals in the country. — @themkhust