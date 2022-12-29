‘We’re also family’. . . Hwange FC seek Premiership promotion recognition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region clubs have pleaded with the national association on behalf of promoted Hwange Football Club whose status into the topflight league cannot be confirmed as the region is not in good standing with the mother body.

At present, Zifa Southern Region is not an affiliate of the national body which could make the promotion of Hwange null and void.However, with the Southern Region clubs recently making changes to their leadership, they have since pleaded with Zifa to have Hwange recognised.

“Members expressed shock at revelations that the region was not in good standing in terms of affiliation.

“It was agreed that this was not a congress resolution to be in such a situation, hence the need to apologise to the Zifa head office and request for a way forward to be recognised as a full affiliate.

“The members also requested that Zifa recognise the promotion of Hwange Football Club into the Premier Soccer League in view of the developments that were a result of the erratic board,” reads part of the letter to Zifa national.

Andrew Tapela, who has been chairman since 2018 was shown the exit door along with board members, Gaylord Madhunguza and Mehluli Thebe of ZPC Hwange at an extra-ordinary general (EGM) meeting called by clubs a fortnight ago.

The EGM co-opted Lloyd Munanga (Zimbabwe Saints) and Tafadzwa Mutowa of Mosi Rovers into the board, retaining Tizirayi Luphahla, who ran the board’s finances and later fixtures as well as competitions.

Hwange were recently promoted to the Premier Soccer League after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

They were relegated from the PSL in 2019 but once football resumed in 2021, they made sure that their stay in the lower league was a brief one.

Former Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu presided over the bulk of the matches for Hwange before he left in March this year to take up a role as an assistant coach at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After Mafu’s departure, Hwange finished their campaign under the guidance of former Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube.

They won 27 of their 33 matches to see off the challenge of ZPC Hwange who fought a fierce battle toward the end of the season.

With Mafu now back, Ncube will now be the club’s first assistant coach. It appears the club sought a new head coach since Ncube is a holder of a Caf B and will not be able to sit on the bench in the PSL since coaches at this level must have a Caf A.

Mafu, with a Uefa B, has an exemption from the Zimbabwe Football Association to give instructions from the touchline in a PSL match. — @innocenskizoe.