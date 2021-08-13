‘We’re enjoying freedom because of sacrifices by Jane Ngwenya’

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NATIONALIST, liberation stalwart and national heroine, Cde Jane Ngwenya’s body left Bulawayo yesterday morning, for burial at the national shrine in Harare today.

Cde Ngwenya (86) died last Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital after a long illness. The late heroine died three days before she could be conferred with the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit on Heroes Day. She was declared a National Heroine on Sunday.

She played a major role in the country’s liberation and was involved in the formation of the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress in 1952, the National Democratic Party in 1960 and Zapu two years later.

Cde Ngwenya’s body was transported in a black Mercedes Pilato hearse, with personalised plates written, “RIP Cde Jane Ngwenya, Phepha S’tshela”.

Cde Ngwenya was accompanied by a motorcade that included Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prison Services and various other Government vehicles.

Family members and Government officials, travelled from her family home Plot number 1 of lot 7 Essexvale Farm, in Esigodini to Bulawayo, where her body was lying in state at Doves Funeral Parlour.

There, a brief service was held with selected members of the family and chief mourner, Matabeleland South resident Minister Abednico Ncube was among the mourners.

ZPRA chief of military intelligence, Retired Brigadier-General Abel Mazinyane, Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayihlome, Zanu-PF Senator and Central Committee member Cde Molly Mpofu, and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube were also among the mourners.

After Cde Ngwenya’s motorcade left, Minister Ncube said: “We thank His Excellency, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa for giving Cde Jane Ngwenya the title of national hero. The President did come and see her a number of times and had her dilapidated home renovated and fixed. However, she never managed to stay there for long, only after two months she then passed away.”

Minister Ncube said Cde Ngwenya’s death did not only affect the family, but also affected those who worked with her.

“Cde Ngwenya fought for the nation, the Zimbabwe we are enjoying now. She also contributed to the freedom of the country. She went to war and fought against the colonial Government, for our freedom. We are at loss after losing one of our own. May her soul rest in peace,” said Minister Ncube.

Family spokesperson Mr Tonderai Mushaurwa, Cde Jane Ngwenya’s maternal uncle, said the National Heroes’ Acre was the most befitting final resting place for her.

“We feel so privileged to have our dear departed to be declared as a national heroine. To me she was like a daughter because her mother and my grandfather were brother and sister. We used to interact a lot and for me to know my family history was because of her. I can say she was my encyclopaedia, because she knew almost everything,” said Mr Mushaurwa.

“We are devastated, but at least we are celebrating her life; a well lived life. And her resting place, the national shrine is the most befitting place, where she is supposed to be interred.”

Mr Mushaurwa said Cde Ngwenya was a straightforward woman who detested corruption.

“One thing that I knew about her was her ‘yes’ was a ‘yes’ and her ‘no’ was a ‘no’. She didn’t want to dilly-dally. I remember one time my daughter wanted a place to teach and was told to pay a bribe. I told Jane and she said ‘don’t even do that’ because once you do that you are joining the league of those crooks who are soliciting for bribes,” said Mr Mushaurwa.

The body left Doves Funeral Parlour in Bulawayo and arrived at the funeral parlour’s Harare branch yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, shared on its Twitter page, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the burial, which will be presided over by President Mnangagwa, will also be attended by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice-President and Second Secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF, Cde Kembo Mohadi.

“Due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and in addition to the limited number of family members, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, the Chief Justice, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Deputy Chief Secretaries, a limited number of Permanent Secretaries and Service Chiefs have been invited to attend the burial ceremony,” said the ministry.

Cde Ngwenya was moved by founding nationalists such as the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo, Joseph Msika and Josiah Chinamano and crossed into Zambia via Botswana to join the liberation struggle.

Upon her arrival she found Cdes Jason Ziyapapa Moyo, George Silundika and Edward Ndlovu in charge of Zapu and was to become part of the leadership.

Cde Ngwenya will be remembered for sacrificing her marriage for nationalist politics as a young wife in colonial Rhodesia, she would strap her daughter, Elizabeth, on her back to attend meetings that later culminated in the liberation of the country.

She was imprisoned for three weeks at Grey Street Prison (now Bulawayo Prison) in the 1950s under appalling living conditions together with her then two-year-old daughter.

Her husband then George Tinarwo tried to convince her not to participate in politics, but when she continued, their seven-year marriage collapsed.

After the country’s independence, Cde Ngwenya served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare in the early 80s. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi