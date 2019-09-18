‘We’re now Zim tourism ambassadors’

Leonard Ncube/Nomvelo Siziba

A GROUP of 20 tourism buyers from across the world visited Victoria Falls on Monday where they inspected different facilities and pledged to market the country to the world.

The buyers are from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Italy, France and Slovakia. They were led by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority officials.

The crew made a stop-over in the country’s prime resort town from Bulawayo where they had attended this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, which ended last Saturday.

In Victoria Falls they went on a familiarisation dinner cruise on Sunday before touring the Rain Forest Monday morning. They also inspected some hotels before sampling various activities around the town.

After the tour, those spoken to expressed confidence that the country’s resort town has potential to overtake other world destinations to become the destination of choice.

Director of Globe Trotters, an Italian tourism promotion and marketing agency, Mrs Michelina Gabrie Sanquest, hailed Zimbabweans for being friendly.

“I have been to Matopos and Masvingo before and what I can say is that Zimbabwe is unique. I can say I am already an ambassador for Zimbabwe tourism because every year I bring some Italians,” she said.

Mrs Sanquest said she started leading tourists to Zimbabwe as an agent 20 years ago and has grown to believe in the destination.

She implored local tourism players to continue marketing Zimbabwe as some potential tourists from some parts of the world, especially her country lack such information about local tourism.

“I have been in many places around Africa and I have found that Zimbabwe is a unique country but some people like Italians don’t know much about Zimbabwe hence we have to keep explaining, which local players should always do,” she said.

Ms Yolisha Asman of Highline Tours in South Africa also said Zimbabwe’s tourism attraction was amazing and unique in many ways.

“The culture is amazing here and we look forward to visiting again and sending more teams. There is a great potential in this country. This destination is amazing and it seems it is well marketed. People are friendly and tourism here is hyped.

“Every city has its potential and I think from what we have seen Victoria Falls has its potential to become second to none in the world,” she said.

Ms Nomsa Mdluli from South Africa’s Open Tour urged local players to do a lot of marketing for leisure centres in Victoria Falls. Mr Ivan Kokooza who is managing director of Fravan Safaris of Uganda commended Zimbabweans for keeping attractions in their natural state, as he made reference to Matopos and Hwange national parks.

“I am sure we will have many Ugandans coming to Victoria Falls to taste these leisure areas. I also hope we would have exchange visits with Zimbabweans coming to Uganda as we promote the two countries’ tourism,” he said.

Mr Kokooza said Zimbabweans would have an opportunity to view gorillas in Uganda. — @ncubeleon