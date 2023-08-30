We’re ready to work with winners: Zanu-PF losing candidates

Peter Matika, [email protected]

ZANU-PF candidates who lost the just-ended elections to the opposition in Bulawayo have said they will continue working towards the development of the country in their various constituencies They also commended residents for upholding peace and tranquillity during and after the elections.

Cde Tendai Charuka who was vying for the Bulawayo Central National Assembly seat said he had no hard feelings and promised to push President Mnangagwa’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“The elections have come and gone. The outcome is the people’s choice and we respect that as a party. I would like to congratulate Mr Surrender Kapoikulu (CCC) for his victory. Let me also mention that we are prepared to work with those elected because when it comes to development, we are not identified by political parties because as citizens we should all contribute,” said Cde Charuka.

He said there were no sour grapes between him and Mr Kapoikilu and hoped to see Citizens Coalition for Change president also congratulating President Mnangagwa for his victory in the polls.

“It’s done and this is the will and choice of the people. There is no need to dispute that. Let’s show our unity to the and work to grow our economy as a united people,” he said.

Cde Charuka said he would engage the incoming council over the issue of vendors saying the traders must not be moved out as they need to continue operating in the CBD.

“Our vendors are here to stay. They are here to sell their wares just like every other citizen in the country. Vendors have been behind our country’s economy, they contribute a lot, so there is a need to consider developing places for them in the CBD,” he said.

He said providing a conducive operating places for vendors was the responsibility of council.

Cde Cecilia Verenga who was vying for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat said by participating in the elections she had achieved a lot by breaking stereotypes and political myths surrounding women candidates.

“As a woman, this was a win for all across the country and beyond. The decision to participate in the elections was a bold one and there were a lot of issues on the election day but at the end of the day the outcome of the election is the will of the people,” she said.

Cde Verenga said there were many women projects lined up for the constituency which will be implemented despite her loss.

“It’s in actual fact a victory for us as women and it should motivate us to work even harder to prove that we can do what our male counterparts can do if not better. The peace and tranquillity was astounding and this I must add was one of the most peaceful elections to be held in the country,” said Cde Verenga.

Nketa constituency candidate Cde Tavengwa Zidya shared the same sentiments saying the upliftment of Bulawayo was of paramount importance.

“We will continue to work with the people and we respect the people’s will hence we will work with the elected MPs,” he said.

Bulawayo North candidate Cde Nkosana Mnkandla said the election compettion was similar to that of sport.

“Just like the PSL, all teams vie for top position, some make it and some don’t, so there is always a next time,” he said.

Cde Mnkandla in an election it is the people or the voters who decide who should be in office and that should be respected. He said what is important is for citizens to put the elections behind them and work to develop their country.

Bulawayo South constituency outgoing legislator, Cde Raj Modi, who has a long history of philanthropy and a desire to nurture and develop communities, said he will continue with his programmes despite the loss.

“We will continue to work as we have always been doing. The work we undertake to assist and develop communities is not and should not be linked to politics. We are human beings and, therefore, should have hearts to assist one another,” he said.

Cowdray Park constituency candidate Professor Mthuli Ncube in an interview said development of the suburb will continue and hoped to see it becoming a smart city.

“I don’t think anyone should fight development and even those from other parties should not fight it. This is a major shift and it is a good thing and everyone should support development,” said Prof Ncube.