We’re taking each game as it comes – Mushore

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club winger McKinnon Mushore says players are taking each game as it comes and are not putting much thought about being at the top of the table.

The 23-year-old left winger who has started five out of his team’s six matches, on Thursday said their focus is on getting maximum points against Sheasham who they face at Bata Stadium, Gweru on Sunday.

Bosso top the table with 14 points, six points clear of Sheasham who have amassed eight points having played a game more than Highlanders. Premiership newboys Sheasham have played seven matches.

With Highlanders being pacesetters, something that their followers are excited about, Mushore said: “We’re taking one match at a time. We don’t have any pressure, we’ve to focus on our Sunday match and avoid thinking about a lot of things.

“We have to go to Sheasham and collect maximum points.”

Mason Mushore, a defensive midfielder who has been warming the bench with Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito starting with Melikhaya Ncube and Darlington Mukuli, shared McKinnon’s sentiments.

“We’re not under any pressure at all. We just have to keep following the coaches’ instructions, improve with each game and see what happens later,” said Mason.

